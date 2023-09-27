Bethenny Frankel DRAGS Taylor Swift’s ‘Over The Top’ Support For Travis Kelce -- Is She Acting Like A ‘Football Wife’??

Bethenny Frankel’s got thoughts on Taylor Swift.

Days after the Blank Space singer was spotted cheering on Travis Kelce alongside his mother at his game on Sunday, the Real Housewives alum is dropping a hot take! And spoiler alert: she’s not a T-Swift fan.

In a TikTok posted to her account on Tuesday, Bethenny clarified that while she has “respect” for the 33-year-old, she’s not particularly fond of the way she’s carrying herself in her rumored relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. She explained:

“I did notice at the game, she was really, really over the top as a fan and chumming with the mom. Like, it felt, like, the chia pet of relationships, like, just add water.”

She added that it seemed like “they were together for 10 years” based on the way Taylor acted at the game, pointing out it looked like she’s “a full football wife.”

Oof. Was the KC jacket too much?? Or paying to clear out an entire restaurant for a private date? LOLz!

She then added that football is a “different” space for the Cruel Summer songstress to encroach on, and that “people in their own spaces are weary of newcomers.” She cited how long it took for Gisele Bündchen to become “a football wife,” and that “football fans are very tricky.” She explained:

“They like loyalists, like, ride or die. They’re not interested in people coming in for a short ride.”

Well, she’s not wrong…

The 52-year-old added that for that reason, it was “interesting” to see Taylor seeming like “she had been in a serious relationship with this guy for decades” — months after her brief relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. She added it’s important to “find people you enjoy spending time with,” but to “maintain your own identity” through it all.

See her full video (below):

What do YOU think of Bethenny’s take, Perezcious readers? Will football fans accept Taylor? Let us know in the comments below…

[Images via Bethenny Frankel/TikTok & MEGA/WENN]