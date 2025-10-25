Got A Tip?

Kim Kardashian Defends North West After She Gets Criticized For Wearing Fake Piercings & Tattoos!

Kim Kardashian is coming to North West’s defense!

In case you missed it, her 12-year-old daughter debuted a new look earlier this week consisting of face tattoos, piercings, blue contacts, and a black grill! And don’t freak out! The tattoos and piercings are all fake! She showed off the makeover on TikTok, dropping a bunch of videos and photos of herself and friends at an OsamaSon concert. Take a look (below):

Wow! The ink and piercings aren’t real, as we said, but social media users came after Kim anyway. Many voiced their concerns over the look, slamming the reality star for allowing her tween to dress “way too adult.” Daily Mail Australia even posted a TikTok about the matter, saying in the caption that “North West, 12, worries fans with new look.” The publication shared quotes of what people had to say, including:

“How about go be a kid.”

“She’s 12 years old by the way.”

“This is just sad.”

Yeesh. See the video HERE. Well, Kimberly seemingly saw the backlash and clapped back! Using their Kim and North joint TikTok account, she wrote in the comments:

“This is such a non-issue

This month, Kim already defended North’s  “creative” fashion choices on Call Her Daddy. She acknowledged that she made a few mistakes when it comes to allowing her kid to wear certain looks, but she asked people to “not be judgmental and to have grace.” Clearly, she wants the unnecessary hate to stop.

What do YOU think about the look, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kim and North/TikTok, MEGA/WENN]

Oct 25, 2025 13:46pm PDT

