Bhad Bhabie Dissolved All Her Filler! See Her Natural New Look!

Bhad Bhabie has a bold and natural new look!

Late on Saturday night, the internet sensation took to Instagram to reveal that she had all her fillers dissolved! She shared the news in a Story video showing off her fresh face in a clean look with slicked-back hair and a black tank. She wrote:

“Dissolved all my filler”

The 21-year-old also urged her followers to NOT get filler unless you “absolutely need it,” because she thinks it makes you look “so much older”! The new mom wrote:

“I had Cheeks, lips, chin. Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it, it makes you look so much older and blocks you[r] lymphatic drainage system causing pillow face!”

See (below):

She looks so great!

She’s not the only celeb who’s decided to sport a more natural beauty, as Blac Chyna has also been on a self health journey including getting much of her filler dissolved as well.

What do you think of Bhad Bhabie’s new look, Perezcious readers?? Do you agree with her that it makes you look older? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via Fuse/YouTube]