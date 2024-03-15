Bhad Bhabie Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Le Vaughn!

Bhad Bhabie is a momma! The performer and her boyfriend Le Vaughn have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Kali Love. Aw!

The 20-year-old, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, announced the arrival via a black-and-white photo shared to her Instagram Stories on Friday. In the casual snapshot, the baby was cuddled up in the OnlyFans creator’s arms with a baby blanket and hat shielding her face from the camera. It’s unclear exactly when she was born.

The Bestie artist, who first gained fame years ago on Dr. Phil, initially shared she was pregnant in December by posting a photo on the ‘gram. Then, she doubled down by showing off her baby bump in a campaign for Marc Jacobs and BARRAGÁN. She and her baby daddy then celebrated the little one’s impending arrival by throwing a love-themed baby shower in February. But earlier this month, the pregnant woman was caught up in a brawl in West Hollywood while out to dinner with her boyfriend and friends, which reportedly occurred as “drunk women were filming” and “started yelling stuff at them.” Her rep told TMZ:

“Danielle was arguing with her table because her boyfriend was trying to be protective and stop these people from harassing them and filming them. Danielle wanted her friends to just let it go but the restaurant didn’t get involved and it escalated.”

Definitely a scary incident to have happened right before giving birth! But we hope things have calmed down and that the early days of parenthood are off to a good start!

[Image via Bhad Bhabie/Instagram]