Bhad Bhabie’s Father Claims She Was ‘Groomed’ Into OnlyFans Career

Bhad Bhabie’s estranged father has something to say about his 19-year-old daughter being on OnlyFans.

The rapper – best known for her viral “Catch me outside” moment on Dr. Phil – joined the subscription platform last year, instantly breaking a record by collecting more than $1 million within the first couple of hours of joining. Damn! And her success on OF has only continued since then. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to share a video and screenshot of her earnings from the site – revealing she collected $52.8 million over the past year. Ch-ch-check out the receipts (below):

But while Bhad Bhabie might love racking in the doe, there is one person in her life that isn’t exactly thrilled she has joined the platform. In an interview with The Sun, her dad Ira Peskowitz expressed his concern about his daughter being on OnlyFans so young. In fact, he shockingly claimed that he believed she was “groomed” by those around her to become an adult star after gaining fame:

“Was she groomed? Absolutely. With the way she dressed, the way she acted, everything was sex related and encouraged by people around her. Who in their right mind thinks ‘Ah she’s just turned 18 so now it’s time to make money on OnlyFans’, you don’t think of that in a few days there must have been some preparation when she was under 18. It’s not normal to pay to see a barely legal girl explicitly.”

He then alleged that her team just “treat her like a product,” explaining:

“Everyone around her just wants her to make money. She doesn’t rap anymore, she doesn’t sing, she doesn’t go on tour. She sits in her house and she does her OnlyFans. I don’t know how many hours a day they are telling her to do it but to make that kind of money must be time consuming. I know there’s a leaked video of her with a bunch of girls doing sexual things. You don’t just come with an idea like that and all of a sudden generate that amount of people and that amount of money, you have to prepare, it is pre planned.”

As for the claims that she made $52.8 million? Ira remains skeptical, believing the amount may be an overestimate:

“I do believe she is making a decent amount of money for sure, but I never believe the amount people say – in my opinion it’s bloated. I believe $50 million is very far fetched. But if they are making $50 million why the hell are they bragging about it? I hope they are paying taxes because that’s a sure fire way of getting the attention of the IRS.”

He continued:

“I know porn sells and I get that but OnlyFans takes a huge cut of that, then there’s her managers, then there’s the people they pay to make the sets like hair stylists, makeup and then the other girls who appear.”

Ultimately, the dad expressed how “upsetting” the whole thing is to him since she is still “young,” saying:

“How long is she going to do this for? Is she going to become a porn star or is she going to on the billboards as feature at the strip club? I don’t want to know what goes on on the site, she’s my daughter. But I’m sure that people will only pay to look at a naked girl for so long. There has to be something more and more enticing for people to pay continuously.”

