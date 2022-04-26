Bhad Bhabie Posts Receipt Showing Her JAW-DROPPING OnlyFans Money After JUST One Year!

OnlyFans has been a great way for some people to make extra money during the very difficult past couple years of the pandemic. For instance, Bhad Bhabie has made… sorry, HOW MUCH?!?!?

The teenager, born Danielle Bregoli and reborn in a viral Dr. Phil appearance (“Catch me outside, How ’bout that?”) that planted her firmly in the public’s consciousness forever, beat the odds and found success as a rapper. But she really made bank last year when, just days after turning 18 years old, she signed up for OnlyFans and bragged about making a shocking $1 million in her first few hours!

So one year later how well did that success hold up? Like you would not believe. And that’s why gurl brought the receipts. Literally.

Bhabie posted to Instagram on Monday a short video and screenshot showing her earnings on the site, which have accumulated to a whopping $52.8 MILLION! She captioned the clip:

“Go cry about it bitch”

Ha! She also thanked her OF creator representation, the Scoop Agency. See the proof (below)!

Yowza!

We guess the Miss Understood video, in which she’s rolling around in a tornado of cash, is just literally filmed in her real house at any given time! LOLz!

[Image via Bhad Bhabie/YouTube/Twitter.]