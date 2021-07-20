Got A Tip?

Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie Looks All Grown Up For Inked Magazine -- See The Photos!

Bhad Bhabie Looks HAWT AF In Cover Photos For September 2021 Issue Of Inked Magazine!!

Months after breaking an OnlyFans record, the viral “Cash me outside” sensation-turned-rapper, Bhad Bhabie, is back to break the internet with a series of stunning photos for the cover issue of Inked Magazine’s September 2021 edition.

Showing off her tattoos, the musician was styled in rock-glam attire by Haylee Ahumada, completed with equally amazing hair and makeup done by @hair_by_jay1 and @jaxvicious, respectively. Ch-ch-check out the jaw-dropping photos captured by Travis Shinn (below)!

Bhad Bhabie Looks HAWT AF In Cover Photos For Inked Magazine!!
(c) Helio Public Relations
WOW!!

The Florida native rocked those looks! Recalling her rise to fame and memorable personality, the 18-year-old dished to the mag:

“Everyone thinks I’m just acting and [Bhad Bhabie] is who I play for the camera or a whole plan that I had. But this is just me 24/7 and that’s what’s gotten me to where I am. When I’m raw and I’m natural, that’s what made people realize, ‘God, she really is cool and all this stuff we like about her is genuine.’”

Read her full interview HERE! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Helio PR Group]

Jul 20, 2021 06:17am PDT

