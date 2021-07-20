Bhad Bhabie Looks All Grown Up For Inked Magazine -- See The Photos!

Months after breaking an OnlyFans record, the viral “Cash me outside” sensation-turned-rapper, Bhad Bhabie, is back to break the internet with a series of stunning photos for the cover issue of Inked Magazine’s September 2021 edition.

Showing off her tattoos, the musician was styled in rock-glam attire by Haylee Ahumada, completed with equally amazing hair and makeup done by @hair_by_jay1 and @jaxvicious, respectively. Ch-ch-check out the jaw-dropping photos captured by Travis Shinn (below)!

WOW!!

The Florida native rocked those looks! Recalling her rise to fame and memorable personality, the 18-year-old dished to the mag:

“Everyone thinks I’m just acting and [Bhad Bhabie] is who I play for the camera or a whole plan that I had. But this is just me 24/7 and that’s what’s gotten me to where I am. When I’m raw and I’m natural, that’s what made people realize, ‘God, she really is cool and all this stuff we like about her is genuine.’”

Read her full interview HERE!

[Image via Helio PR Group]