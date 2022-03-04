OnlyFans Model Found Out Man Was Hiding In The Attic & Secretly Filming Her As She Slept

OMG this is so creepy…

A 20-year-old man has been accused of breaking into an OnlyFans model’s home and hiding out in her attic after they met through the popular adult site.

According to a news release posted on the Somersworth Police Department’s Facebook page, Mauricio Damian-Guerrero (above) was arrested and charged with four counts of burglary. But after you read this story, you’ll wonder how he wasn’t charged with more!

As WMUR reports, Damian-Guerrero allegedly drove almost 400 miles from Pennsylvania to Somersworth, New Hampshire, where he broke into the woman’s home early in the morning on February 9. The police department soon responded to a report of someone hearing another person inside the residence. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Damian-Guerrero up on the roof and took him into custody. The release from the Somersworth Police Department said:

“Officers on scene located a male suspect on the roof of the residence. After an on-scene investigation, the male was taken into custody for the charge of Burglary. The investigation was furthered, and information was obtained that the suspect was known to the victim from online social media. It was determined that the suspect drove up to NH from Pennsylvania, and was temporarily staying at an Airbnb in Portsmouth. It was determined that the suspect entered the home with the intent to commit theft and invasion of privacy.”

Invasion of privacy? That’s all?!

According to PhillyVoice, the model told law enforcement that it looked like the suspect might have been in the attic of the home for some time because she allegedly found food, a cup with urine in it, and a pair of headphones. OMG we are shaking!!!

And this was apparently not the first time the suspect had broken into the home! Investigators believe Damian-Guerrero had trespassed onto the property several times to film the woman’s private areas while she slept. How is this not some kind of sex offense?!

Or maybe stalking? After police found a tile tracking device, Damian-Guerrero admitted that he had been planning to tape it to her car in order to follow her around, WMUR reports. Per The Miami Herald, Damian-Guerrero also confessed to stealing her house key and making a copy of it at Home Depot so he could keep coming inside the residence. So scary!!!

When the woman first met her alleged creeper in October through OnlyFans, investigators noted in an affidavit obtained by The Miami Herald, she thought “he seemed nice at first” — and even gave him her address since he said he wanted to buy her gifts! Gurl, no! P.O. Box! You gotta use a P.O. Box! The court documents said:

“She gave him her address because he wanted to buy her a TV and fireplace…She never really wanted to meet him, but he was very pushy and eventually she was walking to her car and noticed a car pulled over close to her. She saw him ducking and hiding inside his car.”

Before breaking into the Somersworth property, which is actually the young woman’s mother’s home, Damian-Guerrero admitted to officers that he also broke into her Dover, New Hampshire, apartment several times. He chillingly claimed the OnlyFans user had “wanted a man to be obsessed with her and stalk her.” Deputy Strafford County Attorney Emily Garod told WMUR:

“He was released with pretty strict bail conditions. But it is an ongoing concern of ours, the safety of the victim during the pendency of this case, so that is why we asked for him to be held pending trial.”

According to WMUR, Damian-Guerrero was released on $2,500 cash bail. Now he must wear a GPS tracking bracelet, is not allowed to enter the state of New Hampshire, and is prohibited from contacting the victim.

We are just hoping that this poor girl stays safe after this terrifying situation!

