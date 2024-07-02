Bianca Censori Blasts Claim She Sent Hardcore Videos To Underage Kanye West Employees As 'Tragic & Thirsty Lie'

Bianca Censori is clapping back!

Over the weekend, the model was named in the latest lawsuit against her hubby Kanye West. App developers accused the rapper of creating a hostile work environment and not paying them what they were owed — but it gets way worse, especially for his bride.

Amid the many claims, staff were allegedly called “slaves” and “new slaves” while others were bullied about their race, gender, age, sexual orientation, and more. They were also forced to work long hours without pay. The suit, which you can catch up on HERE, even claimed some of the employees were minors as young as 14! They were supposedly hired to help create Ye’s music streaming app YZYVSN but then got dragged into his adult film studio plans when he announced his desire to go into the porn industry in April.

While Bianca wasn’t being sued herself, she was name-checked for allegedly sending “a file sharing link of hardcore pornography” to a worker. That’s gross enough — but it’s worse that the X-rated content was supposedly accessible to minors! The court docs argued:

“No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underaged YZYVSN workers from working on Yeezy Porn, or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view pornography to perform their work.”

Awful!

But now the Yeezy architectural designer is claiming it ain’t true! On Tuesday, the musician’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos (who was sued for his alleged involvement in this workplace controversy), told Us Weekly:

“I’ve been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent and categorically and wholly false.”

He went on to blast the “wannabe” staffer who made the accusations, claiming the person was never employed at Yeezy. On his X (Twitter) on Saturday, Milo elaborated that the “joke lawsuit” was allegedly filed by a “disgruntled” ex-employee who is “mad he didn’t get chosen for a full-time Yeezy job.” Back with Us, which reported that eight individuals filed the suit, the defendant called the whole thing “tragic, desperate [and] attention-seeking.”

Milo also said the allegations against the 29-year-old are based on “the most tragic and thirsty lie imaginable” because Yeezy Porn supposedly doesn’t exist — something he gave himself credit for. Acknowledging that he quit in light of the NSFW venture, he continued:

“I made sure of that by falling on my sword and quitting over it.”

Hmm. Just ’cause the porn studio or app didn’t come to fruition doesn’t mean work wasn’t being done to make it happen — or that scandalous content wasn’t shared! And his quitting doesn’t necessarily mean Ye scrapped all his ideas either! Just saying.

That said, we sure hope porn wasn’t distributed to workers — especially to minors! That would be so gross and careless on Kanye and Bianca’s part! Do they seem like the type of people who would be gross and careless? Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

