Kanye West's Chief Of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos Ditches Yeezy Over Entry Into Adult Film Biz -- And Many Other Employees Are Fleeing, Too!

The man who spent the last two years running Kanye West‘s iconic brand Yeezy as its Chief of Staff has abruptly decamped for greener pastures — and it’s all because the rapper has gotten into the porn biz.

You may know the name Milo Yiannopoulos already. He’s the controversial conservative provocateur who was behind the infamous stunt back in 2016 that had social media users attacking the actress Leslie Jones, for one. In fact, he ruffled so many feathers on social media through the latter half of the 2010s that he was banned by social apps and online networks. Then, two years ago, his career took another wild turn when he was named Chief of Staff for the Hurricane artist’s fashion firm. But now, that’s all over and done with. Because of porn!

Related: That Porsche Kanye Gifted Bianca Censori? It Just Got Towed!

According to a Wednesday morning report published by TMZ, Milo is walking away from Yeezy due to the company’s entry into the adult film biz. And he’s apparently not the only one! That outlet also reports that there has been a recent mass exodus of high-level employees from the company who are now looking for new work that doesn’t involve the production of porn.

When asked about tendering his resignation, Yiannopoulous made this cryptic comment to the outlet:

“I wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution.”

Whoa!

As far as that “new team” is concerned, that same news outlet previously reported that Stormy Daniels‘ ex Mike Moz is part of the crew that is working with the Chicago native on the new porn venture. So, perhaps that is one of the people to whom Milo is referring.

Yiannopoulos didn’t expand on that remark on the record with TMZ, though. But there is at least one other twist to this saga. The provocateur shared his resignation letter with the outlet, and in it, he cites “moral and religious” reasons for not wanting to disseminate pornography. And there’s more:

“I cannot be complicit in the production or dissemination of pornographic films and literature, for moral and religious reasons, but also because such material and the kind of people invariably involved in its production represent an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual.”

Wait, what?! A “former homosexual”?? Is he just being provocative again, or what…

Regardless, Milo’s letter wrapped up with decorum, indicating that he was going to be out of Ye’s hair by the end of May at the latest. And yet he still left the door open for a possible return in the future, should the porn push be nixed:

“I tender my resignation. I will deliver an orderly handover by Friday, May 31, 2024, or the first pornography shoot, whichever is sooner. If, at some time in the future, the company publicly and permanently abandons any plan to produce, distribute, or profit from obscene content, it would be an honor to serve you again.”

Plus, as we noted briefly above, sources with direct knowledge of the situation over at Yeezy have also told TMZ that several key players among the company’s leadership have left in the last few weeks! Sounds like he’s losing a lot of employees over there. Uh-oh! Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…

[Image via MEGA/TNYF/WENN]