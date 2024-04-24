Kanye West Starting His Own Adult Film Studio -- Yes, After Blasting Kim Kardashian For Dressing Too Risqué!

Kanye West wants to expand Yeezy into… porn?!

On Tuesday, a rep for the clothing company revealed to TMZ the 46-year-old rapper plans to make pornography soon. And he sounds dead set on it! Kanye and his team even discussed building an adult film studio to get the venture up and running, possibly as early as this summer! The rep further shared that the fashion designer reached out to Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband Mike Moz — a longtime producer in the porn industry — and asked him to be the head of the adult entertainment division at Yeezy.

Wow. This is a far cry from just a few years ago when he slammed Kim Kardashian for dressing too provocatively during their marriage. Not to mention when he once denounced porn and admitted to having a porn addiction, claiming it “destroyed” his family.

But we supposed no one should be too surprised he flip-flopped on the matter. It’s hardly sudden. We’ve seen how Kanye parades around his new wife, Bianca Censori, in barely any clothes — despite his previous views when it comes to Kim’s looks. And over the years, he’s gone back and forth between being pro-porn or against it. Now, the Gold Digger artist appears to be all for triple-X entertainment again.

Whether Kanye will follow through on the plan to build the adult film studio, everyone will have to wait and see. However, he seems determined to get it started soon. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/ABC News/YouTube]