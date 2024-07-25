Bianca Censori Goes Basically Topless AGAIN At Movies With Kanye -- When THIS Ridiculous Snafu Happened!

Stop us if you’ve heard this one: Bianca Censori went out in public and showed it ALL off!

Sounds like the same old story, right? Well, not quite. This time was a little wackier than anything she and hubby Kanye West have done before — but not because of an intentional wardrobe malfunction!

Let’s set the stage: the Aussie and the Hurricane rapper popped up at a movie theater in El Lay on Tuesday night to watch a film. Fun! And totally normal behavior for the celebs! How out of character!

Well, almost normal. Bianca rocked an INSANELY sheer top for the outing along with no bra underneath, natch. As you can see (below), the girls were again very much out on display:

Bianca Censori Again Busts Out See-Through Top For Movie Date With Kanye West | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/RyMjWFIFbw — TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2024

Her upper back must be killing her! LOLz!

But here’s where this story gets really funny: the only reason those photos exist at all is because the couple ducked out of the movie after only 45 minutes! Per TMZ, they got tickets to Fly Me To The Moon starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson. But maybe they didn’t like it, or they had somewhere else to be, or Ye was offended the Earth wasn’t represented as flat in the NASA rom com… because they didn’t make it through even half the flick!

TBH we sorta wonder if theater employees asked them to leave based on what Bianca was wearing! As we’ve reported, she’s pretty much in the clear legally as far as public outings go. But on private property, businesses have more of a say in dictating what their customers can and can’t wear. Who knows!

But even that isn’t the zaniest part of this story! By far the wackiest detail is that after the couple left the theater, they rushed to Kanye’s Tesla Cybertruck… and couldn’t get inside. Seriously!

TMZ reports they couldn’t get the doors open, and not because of one of the many glitches we’ve been seeing in these ridiculous things. No, Ye apparently just lost his keys in the movie! They had to go BACK inside the theater for Ye to find the keys. That’s even funnier if they got kicked out, tbh.

In the end, it allowed photogs to snap a ton more photos of the pair, so we ain’t complaining. Pretty funny that they were locked out of the Cybertruck, though. Oops! Reactions, y’all??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]