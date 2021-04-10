Big Brother UK’s Nikki Grahame Dead At 38

So sad…

Big Brother UK’s Nikki Grahame passed away at 38 after a long battle with anorexia. A representative for the reality star confirmed the tragic news in a statement to BBC, saying:

“It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 202. Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.”

Grahame’s death comes just one month after entering a private rehabilitation facility to seek treatment for her worsening eating disorder. At the time, friends of the TV personality, including Rylan Clark-Neal and other former Big Brother cast members, had created a fundraising page to help pay for her care. A rep for Nikki released a statement about the donations, per Cosmopolitan, explaining:

“Nikki would like to thank each and every single person for their kind and generous donations. She has seen the wonderful messages and wishes pouring in both personally and through her Go Fund Me page and has nothing but gratitude.”

The person continued:

“On hitting the Go Fund Me target last weekend those close to her started the long, and at times difficult, though always productive process of finding Nikki the best possible facility and care she requires. Due to the incredible donations received we’re pleased to report that a private facility which is able to admit her has been found, and her road to recovery will begin from Monday.”

Now, an updated message on the GoFundMe page reads:

“It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April. It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.”

Thinking of Susan and Nikki’s close friends and family. A Big Brother Icon x pic.twitter.com/Stv6bNJAay — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 10, 2021

Nikki is survived by her parents Sue Grahame and David Grahame, and older sister Natalie. As you may know, the author has been a staple in the Big Brother franchise, first competing on season 7 of Big Brother UK in 2006. She returned for the “all-star” season, Ultimate Big Brother, where Nikki came in second place. The star then appeared on season 16 in 2015 and season 19 in 2018. She also joined the fourth season of Big Brother Canada as a “Wildcard House Guest” in 2016.

The former model has been open about her struggle with anorexia and documented it in her books Dying to be Thin: The True Story of My Lifelong Battle Against Anorexia and Fragile: The True Story of My Lifelong Battle Against Anorexia. In an interview with The Telegraph, her momma revealed that Nikki had been diagnosed and hospitalized with the illness as a child. She even attempted suicide as an adult. Furthermore, Sue said her daughter suffered from “terminal loneliness” after the COVID-19 pandemic came onto the scene.

“This last year has just about floored her. From the first lockdown, it was hellish. She struggled because she couldn’t go to the gym. Then in December she fell down and cracked her pelvis in two places and broke her wrist. I stayed with her for three or four weeks because she couldn’t do anything.”

Our thoughts are with Nikki’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

