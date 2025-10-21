Big Brother Villain Vince Admits He Was 'Disrespectful' To IRL Girlfriend -- And Gives Relationship Status Update!

Vince Panaro lost Big Brother, but did he also leave the show without a girlfriend? That’s the question many fans have been wondering for weeks since the cheating scandal!

If you haven’t kept up with the drama of Season 27, Vinny got super close with co-star Morgan Pope in the house. They were seen hugging, cuddling, sleeping in the same bed, and showering next to each other. Viewers also watched on the late-night live feeds as he walked over to her bed and kissed her on the cheek before taking off his mic to whisper in her ear. While it is unclear exactly what he said, fans think he told her, “I love you.”

Related: John Stamos Absolutely TRASHES Lori Loughlin’s ‘Narcissist’ Ex Mossimo!

However, there’s a HUGE problem with all that! Vince had a girlfriend back home! Yep, he was dating a woman named Kelsey for seven years! But after witnessing his actions with Morgan, she didn’t stick by him for much longer!

A source told The US Sun last month she broke up with him while he was in the house, as she was “extremely hurt” by his “unacceptable” behavior. Kelsey even skipped the finale, so it looked like she wasn’t changing her mind and getting back together with him. Then we saw the two reconnect in Calabasas after the show, creating questions about where they stand now.

An insider for The Sun insisted they’re “no longer dating,” but is that really the truth? Well, nearly a month after the Big Brother finale, Vince is speaking out about the controversy and giving a much-needed relationship update! The reality star posted a video to YouTube on Monday to look back on his experience on the competition series, and believe it or not, he admitted he was “disrespectful” to Kelsey! Wow! And because of that disrespect, Vince shared that they are taking time apart:

“The more common question that everybody is asking me, is ‘What is my relationship like?’ Kelsey and I have talked everything out. We have talked about everything and anything possible, and we’re currently taking time to process everything individually, and, you know, figure out what things look like after that.”

Hmm. Vince has already wiped all his photos with Kelsey from Instagram, though! Take a look at his account HERE. That seems like they’re done for good, not simply a pause on the relationship!

According to Vince, his top priority coming out of the house was “talking to Kelsey.” He praised her for having “the respect for me to be the first person that I see on finale night and to stick around and have those conversations with me, when she could have left and never spoken to me again and thought that whatever her perspective was was the end of the line for me.” We wouldn’t blame her if she just left him without a word! However, she apparently has a big heart because she made sure to check on him despite his betrayal! Vince continued:

“That’s what she could have done, that’s what a lot of people might have done. She was there to first, above everything else, make sure I was okay mentally coming out of there, knowing the backlash that I was going to be receiving.”

Wow! That was very kind and generous of her! But just because she helped him out post-Big Brother doesn’t mean she took him back. Vince said:

“But at the same time, she has enough respect for herself to take her own independent time and figure out what she wants and to process her own experience individually, and I respect that, too.”

The television personality claimed there is “a lot not true” and “some true” commentary out there about him right now, but acknowledged the lines blurred in the house. He explained it is a “strange, indescribably unique environment” where “lines started to blur and I felt like any level of affection was normal in that alternate reality I was living in.” WTF? In what world would you think your behavior in the house with another woman is a “normal” level of affection? Fans immediately clocked it! We all thought his actions crossed a major line! Vince added:

“And some people will say, ‘How can you be that stupid, how could you not see it?’ And to them I can only say, ‘You’d be surprised, I can be that stupid, I guess.'”

But “in hindsight,” he can “100%” see how his actions were “disrespectful to having a girlfriend.” Yeah, sorry, he won’t get any brownie points from us for admitting it! He should’ve known better from the start! Vince went on to apologize, saying:

“And I’m sorry for that. To be honest, that’s on me, 100,000%, because I’m the one who set the boundaries. I was the one who was in a relationship, I was the one who said this is normal.”

Just so it is clear, this was not OK! It was “100,000%” emotional cheating! Vince noted he only got so close to Morgan because she “helped me mentally” during the game, but sees why their relationship was problematic now:

“But outside, I could see that not being respectful to having a girlfriend. I should have been extra cautious. The fact of the matter is I wasn’t. I needed that level of comfort. I had somebody in the house who was providing me with that, who was an amazing game player and friend and I knew she was going to be a force to be reckoned with, I knew she was going to start winning competitions and I knew it would keep me safe. It’s game play and it’s also human, but I was just seeking that and I needed that. That’s all I can say about that.”

Vince swore he never “wanted to embarrass anybody,” especially “not Kelsey, because she didn’t sign up for the show.” He now feels “really bad” for hurting her:

“I’m not okay with hurting people, even if I didn’t mean to, because I still hurt people and that’s not okay. That’s something I feel really, really bad about and that’s something I have to live with. It wouldn’t matter whether we were on the verge of breaking up before going into the house or whether we were on the verge of getting engaged. The fact of the matter is, I was in a relationship entering that house … I set those boundaries … that’s all on me. And I understand the way that it looked.”

Ultimately, despite the drama, he had an “incredible experience” on Big Brother and left an even “bigger fan” than before. He also left without a girlfriend in the end. And let’s hope, Kelsey doesn’t take him back anytime soon! Watch the entire video (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Big Brother/Vinny Panaro/YouTube/Instagram]