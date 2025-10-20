John Stamos Absolutely TRASHES Lori Loughlin's 'Narcissist' Ex Mossimo -- After Calling Her 'The One That Got Away'!

John Stamos never approved of his onscreen wife Lori Loughlin‘s IRL husband Mossimo Giannulli!

In a candid new interview on the Good Guys podcast out on Monday, the Full House star shared his unconditional support for Lori, who is “devastated” going through a high profile separation from her longtime husband!

The 62-year-old laid it out, saying:

“40 years I’ve known her. You can see through people after a few years. This woman’s a saint. I’m just heartbroken for her right now.”

Stamos did not even pretend to be diplomatic about her estranged hubby though! Instead he insisted Lori had to “put up with a lot over the years [from] this guy.” He declared about Mossimo:

“He’s a terrible narcissist.”

Have mercy!

The actor went on to reflect on the couple’s 2019 college scandal, in which they were exposed for paying to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, into USC. After first pleading not guilty, the co-parents ultimately pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud in 2020. The When Calls the Heart star served two months in jail while the fashion designer served five. They were both on two years of supervised release, completed community service hours, and paid $400,000 total in fines. Blaming the entire scandal on Mossimo, John went on:

“I really tried to be there for her during this time and also with the college scandal. … I’m not going to debate whether she had much to do with it or not. I know she didn’t.”

The ER alum argued Mossimo “dragged her through that” and recalled the day he learned of the investigation, noting he called Lori the day the news broke and she told him, “Mossimo handles all that stuff.” Whoa! To him, Lori acted as if she had no idea what was happening before the arrest. Wow.

It’s not something he’s ever said before, but then again… while they were still married, he never would have put Lori’s man on blast like that. But now that they’re over? The gloves are off! Reiterating that “she’s not a liar, she’s a saint,” the musician urged:

“She goes to f**king prison for this a**hole for three months, right? And he goes for whatever. And in typical Lori fashion, I said, ‘How was it?’ She goes, ‘You know, I met a lot of nice ladies in there. We have a book club.’”

Ha! Defending his friend, he added:

“She didn’t deserve to be dragged through that. … I know for a fact it was all him. … I don’t think Olivia wanted to go to college. I can’t speak for her, but it seems like she was doing great with her YouTube and [makeup].”

And now that Mossimo is dragging his pal through more heartbreak, John is equally upset:

“All of a sudden they’re split up and I know she’s just devastated. For a girl who, you know, has lived her life really well, [is] a good person, a good mother, a good wife. I know all this for a fact. To be thrown into, now, this separation and exploding, blowing up her family this way. And I just hate to see her go through this.”

But when asked if the Mossimo founder cheated on her, John said he’s “taking a fifth on that.” But he did ominously tease:

“Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core.”

Oh, no…

The Big Shot alum certainly didn’t think Lori would’ve been in the wrong, calling her “an angel” who “always made things better” for her partner, gushing:

“She cleaned everything up.”

Whoa. John has some strong opinions about this! And we guess we shouldn’t be surprised! It almost sounds like… he still loves her??

Yeah, back in 2013, while in a particularly honest state of mind, Stamos shocked fans by revealing they’d very briefly dated — and he still felt they were star-crossed lovers:

“She was married during that time, and then when she wasn’t then I was married, so we did have some off timing. No disrespect to her family or husband now, but I would say that she could be the one that got away.”

“The one that got away.” Of course, Stamos is happily married with a son now… So we guess that timing is still off… But that doesn’t mean he isn’t coming out swinging in her defense!

Watch the full podcast (below):

TMZ actually approached Mossimo about these comments, but unfortunately he had no comment.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Tell us (below)!

