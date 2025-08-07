Bikini Designer Found Dead On Yacht -- Now Homicide Detectives Are Investigating!

A New York-based fashion designer has mysteriously turned up dead… And now homicide detectives are involved.

On Tuesday, the Suffolk County Police Department reported to the Montauk Yacht Club in Long Island, New York at around midnight after receiving a call about an “unconscious” woman on a boat. The woman in question turned out to be 33-year-old swimwear designer Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, who moved to the US from Ireland several years ago to start her fashion company, East x East.

According to a Suffolk County PD press release, worried citizens attempted to administer CPR on Nolan-O’Slatarra while awaiting emergency services, but to no avail. When first responders arrived, they declared her dead.

Related: Male Model Arrested After Husband Was Found Stabbed To Death

Wait, so how did she die?? Well, authorities don’t know… The PD launched an investigation and brought in homicide detectives to examine the circumstances, but preliminary findings turned out “inconclusive.” So in order to determine her exact cause of death, further steps have been taken. The PD said in their press release:

“The preliminary investigation and exam were inconclusive regarding the cause of death, which will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

What’s bizarre about the whole situation, though, is what some members of the yacht club claim to have heard the night before… According to the New York Post, multiple members, including some captains, say they heard SCREAMING coming from the docks. That’s so eerie…

One member in particular told the outlet:

“She was well known in the community. She was very friendly. Always smiling. There’s going to be a lot of conversation out of this.”

So freaky.

In an update on the case on Wednesday, police revealed that Nolan-O’Slatarra’s autopsy “did not show evidence of violence.” However, her final cause of death remains to be determined as homicide detectives continue to investigate the case.

What a chilling situation… In the wake of Nolan-O’Slatarra’s death, the Montauk Yacht Club issued the following statement:

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic incident that took place. Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff.”

We hope to hear more concrete answers soon. But for now, our hearts are with Nolan-O’Slatarra’s loved ones as they navigate this unimaginable time. Rest in peace.

[Images via Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra/TikTok & Facebook]