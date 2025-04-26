Why Nikki Reed's First Movie Makes Husband Ian Somerhalder Want To 'Throw Up'!

Ian Somerhalder can’t watch his wife Nikki Reed’s first film without tossing his cookies!

As you may know, the actress rose to fame when she co-wrote the cult classic film Thirteen with director Catherine Hardwicke. Loosely based on Nikki’s experiences as a teenager, the film starred Evan Rachel Wood as Tracy, a seventh-grade student in Los Angeles whose relationship with her mom is put to the test when she gets into drugs, sex, and petty crime alongside her new best friend Evie (played by Reed).

Now, that Ian has become a dad to their 7-year-old daughter Bodhi and 22-month-old son he can’t help but want to puke whenever he watches the movie! He said on SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunningham Show on Thursday:

“As a dad now, I watch it and I … throw up in my mouth a little bit.”

Part of him must fear what will happen once their own kids are teens! LOLz! That said, the Vampire Diaries alum expressed that “it’s incredible” Nikki was only 13 when she created the project. For her part, the Twilight alum clarified they don’t re-watch Thirteen with and without their children before adding:

“One thing I’ve always had is a point of view. I really embraced the fact that I grew [and] I lived on fast food and diet sodas, and I smoked cigarettes and I have the most wonderful mom who raised two kids in Los Angeles, making $16,000 a year on her own. I really embrace the arc of this journey, you know, where I am now versus what I had [and] the tools I had growing up. I think it speaks volumes. …”

She then had an important message for everyone, saying:

“All of these were passion areas of mine that I pursued on my own, which for anyone listening, curiosity is the best thing you can have. You keep that as a secret weapon in your pocket because as long as you remain curious and courageous, the transformation’s incredible.”

What great advice! Listen to their interview (below):

