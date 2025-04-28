Bill Belichick’s VERY Young Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Blasts Critics Of Viral Interview Moment! But...

Bill Belichick‘s latest interview is going viral. Not for anything he said. More for something he wasn’t allowed to say… because his 24-year-old girlfriend told him he couldn’t. WHAT?!

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past 24 hours, you may have missed the awkward interview moment involving the former New England Patriots (and current North Carolina Tar Heels) head football coach. On Sunday, CBS Sunday Morning dropped a sit-down chat between Bill and journalist Tony Dokoupil. But the 73-year-old football coach’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson inserted herself in the interview!

Related: Even Snoop Dogg Is Making Fun Of Bill And His 48-Year Relationship Age Gap With Jordon!

When Dokoupil asked Bill how he met this girl — who’s literally one third his age, young enough to be his granddaughter — Jordon piped up from off camera and took Tony to task for asking the question.

The interruption was one of the most awkward mid-interview moments we can recall. But it wasn’t the only one!! According to CBS sources who spoke to Pro Football Talk, Jordon actually interrupted Dokoupil’s line of questioning MULTIPLE TIMES! It happened so often, insiders claimed, that CBS only decided to air one of the interruptions as part of their story to hint at what the interview as a whole was really like.

But now Hudson is taking her shot at that PFT report which cited those anonymous CBS sources! She’s just… not using her own words to do it! Over on X (Twitter) on Sunday night, Jordon retweeted a series of users who themselves popped up to slam the report. One user whom Hudson re-posted wrote:

“Nothing awkward about it. Imagine a private person wanting to keep their private life private. Shocking”

Another message defended her by saying:

“I see a woman who cares about her man and doesn’t want him to be screwed around by the media.”

A third message Hudson re-posted read like this:

“Bill looks like he wants to reach across and strangle the life out of the interviewer. I kinda wish he did.”

While a fourth said:

“The interview was so supposed to be about his new book about his dad at Navy. They were wearing Navy for this reason”

And a fifth topped it all off:

“Or maybe she didn’t want her or their personal relationship to be part of the interview instead on football.. I think if they don’t want to talk about they shouldn’t and if anything — your article demons [demonstrates] why… trying to embellish and take things out of context”

So, Hudson is clearly endorsing those defenses. She’s just letting others do the talking for her. Fine.

But here’s the thing… when it came time to doing the talking on that CBS Sunday Morning interview, she sure didn’t let Bill do any of it for himself! She was more than happy to interject there! And only NOW she’s content to sit back and let others speak their piece in her stead?!?! LOLz!

Related: All We Know About How Unlikely New Couple Billy Ray Cyrus And Elizabeth Hurley Met

The other thing is, all these folks are defending that ONE interruption, the idea she doesn’t want to discuss their private life. But that’s not what anyone has a problem with. You wanna be private?! Hey, sure, whatever, fine. It seems a little sus that now they suddenly aren’t comfortable being out there when they were before, but whatever.

What has everyone so bothered is how forcefully she interrupted Bill. And apparently over and over again. It’s already got folks rethinking reports from weeks back about her taking control over her much older boyfriend’s life, business, etc. We mean… Everyone has been focused on May in the age gap. But Bill is 73. And now they’re wondering if he’s OK!

Anyways, you can see the original PFT tweet that got Hudson so worked up (below):

CBS was doing a fluff interview of Bill Belichick to promote his new book. He was asked how he met his girlfriend. From off camera, she instructed him not to answer. (This is all very normal.) https://t.co/8JqPuoVqi1 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 27, 2025

Thoughts, y’all?! Drop your takes down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/CBS Sunday Mornings/YouTube]