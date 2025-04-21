Billy Ray Cyrus Dating Elizabeth Hurley: How The Unexpected New Couple Met!

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley. HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?!

In what will go down as one of the most surprising hard launches of the century, we learned these two are, apparently, a hot new couple!

We thought Billy Ray was in his achy brokenhearted period after his marriage to much younger singer Firerose fell through after just seven months. But somehow he fell bass-ackwards into a relationship with one of the most sensational sex symbols of the ’90s! They went Instagram official before anyone even knew what was going on!

Again, how did this happen??

Well, it turns out they met a couple years go. Billy Ray was still with Firerose at the time — but it didn’t matter because this was strictly a professional relationship… they were in a movie together!

Yes, Billy Ray’s movie career never really took off, but he did get to play a sort of version of himself in the 2022 Christmas comedy Christmas in Paradise. The sequel to 2021’s Father Christmas is Back features Liz as Joanna Christmas, one of the daughters of cranky James Christmas, played by Kelsey Grammer. This time poppa has made friends with a country star named Jimmy Love who really shakes things up. And also plays Achy Breaky Heart. It’s… a real movie, we are assured by IMDB! LOLz!

We guess Billy Ray and Elizabeth must have hit it off while filming — though, again, he was spoken for at the time and definitely would not have cheated ever in his life.

It seems he had an edge with Liz though… Turns out she was a fan from watching him on Hannah Montana! Hey, remember, her son Damian Hurley is 23 — the perfect age for the show! She told MovieWeb in an interview about co-starring with Billy Ray Cyrus:

“That was a big plus. The opportunity to work with Billy Ray, whom I’ve long been a fan of — my son was the age where he used to watch Hannah Montana all the time, so of course, I used to watch it with him. I knew Billy Ray really well from that, and of course, some of his music.”

It sounds like there may have been a spark even then! And as soon as he was free…

Hey, how long has this relationship been going on? It was a huge surprise, so how long have they been keeping it quiet? Well, a few weeks at least. See, it turns out Liz gave her followers a hint at the romance back on April 9 — not that anyone would have figured it out! LOLz!

She posted a video typical to her IG — sporting a bikini, enjoying the beach. She wrote:

“The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives”

The hint? It was set to a Billy Ray Cyrus song, She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore! See, she knew what she was doing…

We’ll have to do some digging and find out just how long she hasn’t been cryin’.

What do YOU think of this new couple??

[Image via Billy Ray Cyrus/Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram/Disney+]