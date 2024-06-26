Bill Belichick Is Already Living With His 23-Year-Old Girlfriend! And Has Been For HOW LONG?!

No, Bill Belichick’s relationship with the girl who’s 50 years younger than him isn’t just a fling. They’ve apparently fully shacked up together!

The former New England Patriots coach has been making headlines recently for dating 23-year-old Jordon Hudson. On the surface, it would seem like a relationship dynamic we’ve seen all too often: a rich old man picking up a young woman and treating her to fancy shopping trips and extravagant dates. You know, the type of relationship that typically doesn’t last longer than a vacation trip. Ha!! But that’s not the case for Bill and Jordon.

Related: Tom Brady’s Roast Hurt Gisele Because She ‘Hasn’t Moved On’

TMZ reported on Wednesday that the 72-year-old and the 23-year-old, who apparently began dating after his split from Linda Holliday late in 2022, are already living together! And have been for MONTHS!!! Sources close to the couple told the outlet that Jordon moved into the former NFL coach’s Hingham, Massachusetts home around the beginning of this year. And not only that, but they’ve been pretty inseparable since — even when away from home!

Earlier this month, the two were spotted in Croatia before making their way to Nantucket together. They also made a joint appearance at Tom Brady’s induction into the Hall of Fame in Foxborough. Wow, this is all certainly… Something! Ha! Thoughts?? Reactions?! Share ’em (below)…

[Images via New England Patriots/YouTube & Jordon Hudson/Instagram]