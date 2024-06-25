Tom Brady's Roast Hurt Gisele Bündchen Because She 'Hasn't Moved On,' Says Millionaire Matchmaker!

Is Gisele Bündchen still hung up on Tom Brady?? That would be a twist…

It’s no secret the model was pissed after she and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente took a beating in her ex-husband’s Netflix roast. The quarterback even had some regrets after the show because some of the jabs deeply hurt his loved ones and kids. That’s saying something!

It’s since been rumored the comedy special drove a wedge between the blonde beauty and her jiu-jitsu trainer beau, though so far they seem to be powering through any potential struggles. But now Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger is opening up about why she thinks the Victoria’s Secret Angel got so upset over the roast!

Speaking to DailyMail.com on Monday, the romance expert mused:

“He shouldn’t have let all that s**t go down during The Roast because… He shouldn’t have. Gisele’s amazing. She’s awesome, she’s wellness, spirituality. I mean, it’s very painful.”

It’s true — he should’ve seen those jokes coming and tried to protect the mother of his children a bit more! That’s what those roasts are always like, those comics don’t care about being considerate, they wouldn’t be able to do the job if they did! And it was clear afterward Gisele didn’t sign up for that! But interestingly, Patti thinks what’s most “painful” about this time period for the supermodel isn’t that she and her love life were a punchline. It’s the uncertainness of the future! The Millionaire’s Club International founder dished:

“He’s a great looking guy with a lot of money and he could throw a rock and get a girl, it’s not that easy for a girl to get a guy.”

Hmm. It’s true many guys have a pattern of dating only younger ladies (making it more challenging for other single women), but Gisele was the first of the exes to seriously move on with her boyfriend of a year now. Plus, she’s quite a catch! We think she’d do just fine in the dating pool! Have y’all seen her?!

Tom wasn’t the only hottie in the marriage! Just saying!

But regardless of who will have an easier time finding new suitors, it’s impossible to deny any relationship after the Super Bowl champ is going to be very different, the TV personality explained:

“That’s painful… It’s probably very sensitive behind closed doors. And it wasn’t a joke because she probably hasn’t moved on.”

Oh?? Patti continued:

“I don’t know if she’s still dating the karate instructor, but I’m sure it’s not the love of her life like [Tom] was, they have kids. Even though she’s richer, it’s not about money. It’s harder for [Gisele to move on]. It’s a totally different game. Divorce isn’t fun.”

There’s certainly a lot of history between them, all made more difficult by the fact that they can’t just shut each other out of their lives and truly move on. They’ll always be connected by their two children! That’s complicated! But is the fact that she got so upset over the roast a sign that she still has feelings for Tom?? Is that really why she and Joaquim are now facing rumored relationship issues? Hmm…

Let us know your thoughts on this hot take (below)!

