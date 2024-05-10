Kimora Lee Simmons Speaks On Daughter Aoki's Beach Pics With Much Older Vittorio Assaf -- Calls Him A 'Toad' And Claims Aoki Was Set Up?!

Kimora Lee Simmons is over it!

“It” being her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons‘ very shocking and embarrassing public display of affection on a St. Bart’s beach earlier this year with 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf. As you’ll no doubt recall, the 21-year-old Aoki had quite the, um, loved-up getaway with the business mogul back in April. Their overly affectionate pics — especially in light of the age gap between the young woman and the much older man — shocked pretty much everybody on social media. And now, Kimora Lee is having her say!

On Friday, TMZ published an on-the-street interview with the Baby Phat designer. Speaking candidly for the very first time since Aoki’s shocking pics with Assaf, the 49-year-old woman didn’t hold back!! For one, she straight-up called Vittorio a “toad.” No, seriously! When asked about Aoki and the beach PDA pics, Kimora said:

“She’s a young, pretty girl, and I think that we don’t think that the toads that we may kiss are going to be broadcast as a thing.”

Oof!!!

Interestingly, she went on to claim that she believes her daughter was set up! But… by who?! Vittorio?? And to what end?! Kimora didn’t explain the details behind her speculation about a supposed set up, but she did share her dismay at Aoki being at the center of it all:

“I personally think that she was set up, which is why I try to teach the girls. There’s definitely an age dynamic there, and I just feel like she was set up a little bit.”

Damn! In the end, though, it was clear that Kimora was in a forgiving mood — and still is today! She admitted that even though she was “a little bit embarrassed” about the pictures being published, she moved on pretty quickly and wanted to make clear that she had her daughter’s back:

“I probably was a little bit embarrassed, but you know me — I was probably like, ‘it is what it is, honey, come on home. Momma’s got your back.'”

Well that part is good, we suppose. Oh, and Kimora also spoke about Aoki’s dad Russell Simmons and his small role in the controversy, too. Even though Russell previously tried to insert himself into the fray back in April, Kimora was quick to claim that the 66-year-old mogul’s relationship with the Harvard University graduate is “nonexistent.” She also said that she did dole out one punishment in that realm — no allowance increases!! Kimora revealed:

“I do the allowance, and no, it hasn’t been upped.”

Nothing like being 21 years old and still getting an allowance from mom — and then having it docked for some beach PDA with an old “toad.” LOLz! Anyways, what do U make of Kimora’s comments, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts down (below)!

