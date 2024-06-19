Taylor Swift Plays Two Scooter Braun Diss Tracks After His Retirement -- And She Can't Stop Laughing About It!

Taylor Swift just reacted to Scooter Braun‘s retirement in the best way!

One day after the business mogul retired from his role as a music manager, TayTay took to her Eras Tour stage to play not one but TWO diss tracks at her enemy‘s expense. And she literally got the last laugh!

While performing in Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday, the singer performed an acoustic mashup of her hits I Forgot That You Existed and This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things. When she got to the iconic laughing section in the Reputation track (“cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do” followed by a brief cackle), the 34-year-old instead burst out into an uncontrollable, giddy laughing fit!

Seriously, she had the BIGGEST smile as she stopped playing her guitar and enjoyed the moment as fans cheered along. When the singer finally gained control of herself again, she continued with the line, “I can’t even say it with a straight face,” before finishing the song. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Surprise songs for #CardiffTSTheErasTour ???? I forgot that you existed x This is why we can’t have nice things ???????? ???? I hate it here x The Lakes ???????? pic.twitter.com/0Bz2sAGFVP — Kush |Edinburgh N3|Liverpool N3|Cardiff|London N1 (@kush07_) June 18, 2024

LMFAO!

The girl knew EXACTLY what she was doing, and she loved it. LOLz! As Perezcious readers know, the two have been feuding ever since Scooter bought Taylor’s music catalog out from under her in 2019. Now that he’s stepping back from the biz, that’s at least a small win for her! Oh, and it was also his 43rd birthday!!

Thoughts?! Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

