Bill Gates Had Reportedly Been Telling Friends His Marriage Was 'Loveless' For A Long Time

It sounds like Bill Gates has been letting his marriage frustration be known to close friends for a while now.

A new report explained Gates’ apparent big reveal to some of his golfing buddies, shedding new light on the Microsoft mogul’s ongoing divorce from estranged wife Melinda Gates. According to a source published in the New York Post, the tech guru opened up long ago on the links about how his marriage was “loveless.”

The insider shared (below):

“Bill did talk to his close friends on the golf course. He told them a while back that the marriage was loveless, that it had been over for some time and they were living separate lives.”

Uh-oh!

Sounds like things were very much in the rough — pun intended. Gates, who is described by the outlet as “a golf fanatic,” is apparently holed up at one of the world’s most prestigious private golf clubs right now, too: The Vintage Club in Indian Wells, California. Hopefully he can find some comfort in his beloved sport as the increasingly ugly divorce proceeds…

Meanwhile, we’re getting more insight into Melinda’s take on the computer whiz’s apparent connections to the wealthy late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. We already reported a bit on Gates and Epstein earlier this month, but now, we’re learning more about his now-estranged wife’s view of that alleged connection — and, really, its direct effect on the couple’s marriage.

A second source revealed this much to The Post, saying:

“The split is no surprise to me. Any friendship with Epstein would have been a bone of contention for Melinda. There is no way that Melinda would have wanted to spend time with Epstein.”

Understandable!!!

Another confidant close to the couple spoke about the Epstein affair to People, further revealing how Melinda really didn’t like the fact that her husband ever met with the late convicted sex offender:

“Epstein is definitely a sore spot. That’s a long time for issues to fester. … [It was] major trauma for Melinda. She was totally opposed to what she considered shady dealings and some other issues he wanted to pursue in the business area. She was not afraid to speak up about it either.”

WOW!!! Honestly, though, good for her!

Even if Gates’ prior meetings with Epstein were truly and only about discussing philanthropy, as the Wall Street Journal and other outlets have previously reported, it was still a major error in judgment to sit down with the guy. And Melinda had it right all along, if these sources are correct in their assessments!

Should’ve listened to your wife, Bill! Just saying!

