Melinda Gates Celebrates 'Resilience' In Mother’s Day Post Amid Bill Gates Divorce

All eyes are on Melinda Gates amid her divorce from Bill Gates.

The philanthropic duo announced their split earlier this month, and though they both wanted to keep a lid on the details, we’ve gotten a fair amount of insight into the breakup. It would be hard to escape the attention of the public at this point — not only is Bill the world’s fourth richest man, but The Gates Foundation (co-founded by the former couple) has had a very large influence on coronavirus vaccine production and distribution.

Related: How Kris Jenner, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Lopez, & More Celebrated Mother’s Day!

Basically, it’s not a surprise that people are speculating on the end of the relationship. That of course includes any public message from the pair following the announcement… like Melinda’s Mother’s Day post on social media. The mom of three shared a photo of herself and her children, captioning the shot:

“I love being their mother. Whatever Mother’s Day means to you — a day to celebrate a mom, honor a memory, or reflect on your own resilience — I hope your day is a meaningful one.”

I love being their mother. Whatever Mother's Day means to you—a day to celebrate a mom, honor a memory, or reflect on your own resilience—I hope your day is a meaningful one. pic.twitter.com/a85NFwFzcp — Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) May 9, 2021

We can’t be the only ones raising our eyebrows at Melinda’s mention of “resilience,” particularly after what we’ve heard going down behind the scenes. According to TMZ, the whole family has been “furious” with the Microsoft co-founder amid the split. While we don’t know the exact reasons for their anger, sources for The Daily Beast claimed that his wife had serious problems with his friendship with infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — a relationship Bill cultivated AFTER Epstein had already been convicted and registered as a sex offender.

Adding another layer to the story, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Melinda had been in touch with divorce lawyers since at least 2019. In fact, records reviewed by WSJ showed she had multiple calls with attorneys in October 2019, around the time that the New York Times reported on Bill’s numerous meetings with Epstein.

Related: Bill Had An ‘Arrangement’ With His Ex-Girlfriend WHILE He Was Married?!

As for why she waited so long to leave, well, you can chalk that up to a mother’s resilience. A source previously told People:

“It’s absolutely because their youngest child is graduating from high school, and the idea was that they stayed together through that. They limped through until their kids were out of school like a lot of people.”

The parents were also allegedly shooting for a Nobel Prize, which is why they hoped to minimize fallout from the split. But now that Epstein has entered the narrative, we have to imagine the awards chances are slimming. Melinda is a billionaire in her own right now, though, so maybe she can pursue the prize with her own philanthropy and leave Bill in the dust. How’s THAT for resilience!

[Image via ATP/WENN/Brian To]