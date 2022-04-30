Bill Murray Breaks Silence On Allegations Of ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ On Set Of Being Mortal

Bill Murray had a lot to say about those “inappropriate behavior” allegations on the set of Being Mortal.

As we’ve reported, production for Aziz Ansari’s new movie shut down more than a week ago after Searchlight Pictures launched an investigation into a complaint against the 71-year-old actor, accusing him of “inappropriate behavior” on set. The exact details of the complaint were not disclosed when the news broke. However, a source later claimed to Page Six that Murray had become too “handsy” with a woman involved in the movie, explaining:

“He was very hands-on touchy, not in any personal areas, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail — but always in a comedic way. It is a fine line and everybody loves Bill, but while his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line.”

Related: Drew Barrymore Shared Her Side Of The Charlie’s Angels Fight Between Lucy Liu & Bill Murray

Murray has remained silent on the matter since production stopped – well, until now. Speaking with CNBC at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting on Saturday, the comedian did not go into detail about what happened but chalked up his actions to a “difference of opinion” with a female on set. He said:

“I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way. The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it. and so they stopped the production. But as of now, we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other. I think that’s where the real issue is, between our peace. We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work. We like each other, I think, and if you can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie as well.”

The Saturday Night Live alum revealed that he has been spending most of his time since production halter reflecting on what happened:

“It’s been quite an education for me. And I feel like if I don’t see that, you know, the world is different than it was when I was a little kid. You know, what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out. And I think the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person. I thought about it, and if it’s not best for the other person, doesn’t matter what happens for me.”

He continued, noting how he’s “optimistic” that he and the woman would “make peace” with the situation:

“How could I misperceive? How could I be so inaccurate and so insensitive when you think you’re being sensitive to some sensibility that you’ve had for a long time? So we’re talking about it. We’re, I think we’re gonna make peace with it. I’m very optimistic about that.”

Ultimately, Murray said he wanted to learn from his mistake and get back to shooting soon:

“I really think that’s a really sad puppy that can’t learn anymore. I don’t want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it. I’ve, what would make me the happiest would be to, you know, put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we’ve both spent a lot of time developing the skill of, and hopefully do something that’s good for more than just the two of us, but for a whole crew of people, a whole crew of movie makers, and the movie studio as well.”

At this time, it is still unknown if the Ghostbusters star will be allowed to resume filming on the movie as the investigation is still ongoing. You can check out his interview with CNBC (below):

Thoughts?

[Image via CNBC Television/YouTube]