Drew Barrymore Tells Her Side Of The Charlie's Angels Fight Between Lucy Liu & Bill Murray!

During Tuesday’s episode of her eponymous talk show, Drew Barrymore finally agreed to “spill the tea” on the alleged fight between Bill Murray and Lucy Liu on the set of 2000’s Charlie’s Angels.

After sharing memories about making the action flick, which she also produced, the superstar revealed that she reached out to Liu in July after the Elementary star confirmed the blow-up in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, claiming she stood up for herself after Bill was “hurling insults” towards her while they were filming a scene.

Revealing how she made sure to support the actress after Liu’s podcast interview aired, Drew shared:

“I got to say, Lucy is out there… talking about her instance with Bill Murray, and I did this whole video and sent it to her to back her up and she was like, ‘Nah, I don’t need it.’”

When guest Danny Pellegrino asked what really happened during the disagreement, Barrymore said she’d “spill the tea” — without spilling too many specific details, of course. She offered:

“Okay, so what really happened was Bill was just in a — you know comedians can be a little dark sometimes — and he just came in in a bad mood and what you have to know is how much Lucy stood up for herself and that was the great thing that came out of an unfortunate circumstance.”

Drew continued to recount:

“[Lucy] literally said, ‘I do not accept that kind of behavior from you.’ And we all supported her and backed her up and we moved forward.”

As we reported, the Kill Bill star opened up about the incident during the Times’ Asian Enough podcast earlier this year. While she didn’t go into specifics of what “insults” Murray was hurling at the cast, she alleged that “it kept going on and on” until she started to feel like the comments were being directed at her, specifically.

She recalled:

“I say [to Bill], ‘I’m so sorry. Are you talking to me?’… And clearly he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication.”

Barrymore corroborated Lucy’s account on her show, agreeing that the alleged tiff began with a “general” target before Bill “zeroed in on [Lucy].” She went on to stress how important it is to respect and support one another in the workplace, adding:

“I respected her then, I respect her now. I am proud of us as a team and a company that we didn’t tip toe on the egg shells. We dealt with it right then and there, we were strong and we moved forward and we didn’t accept anything less moving forward.”

During Lucy’s pod interview, she said she has “nothing against” the Ghostbusters alum now and has had “perfectly nice” interactions with him since, but doubled down:

“[But] I’m not going to sit there and be attacked.”

Bill, for his part, shared a different version of events while addressing the incident in a 2009 interview with Times of London. He said:

“Look, I will dismiss you completely if you are unprofessional and working with me. When our relationship is professional, and you’re not getting that done, forget it.”

As for what was actually said? The closest account we’ve got is from Shaun O’Banion, who was a production assistant on the film. The now-producer shared his take on Twitter back in July as well, revealing that Murray insulted Liu by calling her a TV actress in front of the whole cast and crew. He said Bill later apologized, but “not entirely sincerely imho.”

