Bill Murray Was Allegedly ‘Handsy’ With Women On The Set Of Being Mortal Before Production Shut Down

More information has come to light about Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behavior” on the set of Being Mortal.

As we previously reported, the Searchlight Pictures film production of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut was indefinitely suspended earlier this week amid an investigation into the 71-year-old Saturday Night Live alum for his on-set actions after a complaint was filed against him, alleging “inappropriate behavior.” Searchlight stated in a letter to the cast and crew, per Deadline:

“After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project.”

Nothing else was said at the time about what happened. However, new details have since been revealed about the nature of his on-set behavior.

According to Page Six, sources claimed that Murray was getting a little too “handsy”with the women involved in the movie. While the insider noted that his conduct was not legally crossing a line, some people still felt he had gone too far at times on set:

“He was very hands-on touchy, not in any personal areas, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail — but always in a comedic way. It is a fine line and everybody loves Bill, but while his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line.”

Meanwhile, another source told the publication:

“Loves women and loves to flirt, he enjoys poetry and romance, he’s always flirting, but it is always couched in comedy. It isn’t clear if he crossed a line.”

This is not the first time that the Ghostbusters star has dealt with complaints about his concerning behavior on set. In fact, Richard Dreyduss’ son Ben brought back up his father’s old beef with Murray from the 1991 comedy What About Bob? when news broke about the film’s suspension. The 35-year-old dropped an allegation on Twitter Thursday night that Disney was forced to hire bodyguards to protect the cast and crew members of the movie after Murray “had a meltdown . . . because he wanted an extra day off.”

According to Ben, producer Laura Ziskin denied the request at the time, so Murray allegedly “ripped off her glasses off her face” in retaliation. He continued:

“My dad complained about his behavior and Bill Murray threw an ashtray at him. Everyone walked off the production and flew back to LA and it only resumed after Disney hired some bodyguards to physically separate my dad and Bill Murray in between takes. I was like 5 at the time and these are some of my fondest and earliest memories lol. Good movie though!”

Murray has yet to respond to the claims made against him. Thoughts on the latest, Perezcious readers? What do you think will happen with his investigation? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below).

[Image via TODAY/YouTube]