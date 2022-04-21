Bill Murray Under Investigation For 'Inappropriate Behavior' On New Movie Set

Bill Murray’s new movie is on hold because of, well, Bill Murray.

According to Deadline, production was suspended on the SNL alum’s upcoming Searchlight Pictures film Being Mortal after a complaint was filed specifically against the actor, alleging “inappropriate behavior.”

The complaint was reportedly made last week and production was put on pause on Monday. On Thursday, the film was halted indefinitely amid an investigation into the Ghostbusters star’s on-set actions. Searchlight wrote in a letter issued to cast and crew:

“After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project.”

The film — based on Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End — is being written and directed by Aziz Ansari, who is also co-starring alongside Seth Rogen. Neither Ansari nor Rogen are reportedly involved in the investigation.

It’s unclear what Murray’s involvement in the project will be going forward as the investigation remains ongoing. The plan was to release the film in 2023, but we’ll have to wait and see if the suspension affects that timeline.

Related: Drew Barrymore Tells Her Side Of The Charlie’s Angels Fight Between Lucy Liu & Bill!

While this news might come as a shock to some, the beloved actor has actually had a long history of disconcerting behavior both on and off set.

Charlie’s Angels director McG claimed that Murray headbutted him on the set of the 2000 action flick, telling the Guardian in 2009:

“Square in the head. An inch later and my nose would have been obliterated.”

Murray vehemently denied the claim in an interview with the Times of London in October 2009, arguing:

“That’s bulls**t! That’s complete crap! I don’t know why he made that story up. He has a very active imagination.”

In June 2019, actor Richard Dreyfuss described Murray as a “drunken bully” who allegedly threw an ashtray at his face when they worked together on the 1991 film What About Bob?, telling Yahoo!:

“He put his face next to me, nose-to-nose, and he screamed at the top of his lungs, ‘Everyone hates you! You are tolerated!’ … There was no time to react because he leaned back and he took a modern glass-blown ashtray. He threw it at my face from [only a couple feet away]. And it weighed about three-quarters of a pound. And he missed me. He tried to hit me. I got up and left.”

Worse still, Murray was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife. When she filed for divorce from the actor in 2007, Jennifer Butler accused Bill of multiple counts of physical violence, as well as threats and intimidation. She sought a restraining order against the comedian after he allegedly hit her in the face before saying that she was “lucky” he didn’t kill her.

What do U think will come of this investigation?

[Image via NBC]