Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford Split After Less Than A Year Of Dating!

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are over!

On Wednesday, a rep for the 21-year-old singer revealed the news to Page Six that the pair ended their relationship after less than a year of dating, saying:

“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends.”

No other details about the breakup have been revealed at this time. But the now-former couple was last seen hanging out together at Coachella in Indio, California, in April. The signs that things may have been over between them emerged earlier this month when Billie noticeably showed up to the Met Gala – without Jesse. Following the event, she was seen getting cozy with Love,Victor actress Ava Capri at an after-party, leading many to wonder if she had broken up with The Neighbourhood frontman or had cheated on him at the time. However, everyone can take infidelity off the table! Her rep insisted to Page Six that the cheating rumors are “false.” So it’s still unclear what led to the pair’s sudden split!

For those who don’t know, Billie and Jesse first sparked dating rumors back in October 2022 when she was caught holding hands with the 31-year-old at Halloween Horror Nights. They then went Instagram official with their relationship on November 1 and made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala later that month. Although fans were concerned about their 10-year age gap, Billie expressed to Vanity Fair last year that she was “really excited and really happy” about Jesse, saying:

“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f**king f**ker alive, but pulled his ass. Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass. All me! I did that s**t. I locked that motherf**ker down.”

Her family even seemed supportive of the Ocean Eyes artist’s relationship. Her brother Finneas previously said of the romance when a fan criticized her and Jesse’s age gap:

“I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21-year-old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions.”

For there, the romance was still going strong in December 2022 when the two were caught kissing and cuddling while celebrating Billie’s 21st birthday bash. Before Coachella, things between them seemed fine as she and Jesse were seen all smiles on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Now, it looks like they’re done! Oof. Reactions to the breakup news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

