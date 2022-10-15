Billie Eilish Sparks Dating Rumors With The Neighbourhood’s Singer Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish might be off the market again.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, the 20-year-old singer appeared to be hanging out with The Neighbourhood’s singer Jesse Rutherford at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles on Friday night. At one point while the two were exiting a haunted maze, they were holding hands and walking away with a group behind them. You can ch-ch-check out the moment below:

Billie Eilish spotted holding hands with rumored boyfriend and lead vocalist of The Neighbourhood, Jesse Rutherford. pic.twitter.com/69UVBvDyuC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2022

While neither Jesse nor Billie’s faces can be seen in the video, pictures posted by the Bad Guy artist and her brother Finneas on Friday show that they were both out in the same clothes last night as in the clip. See the snapshots below:

It is unclear when this rumored relationship may have started – but TMZ noted there are photos of the pair hanging out from back in August. Nevertheless, Billie and Jesse were definitely looking rather coupley at the event, and Twitter users aren’t too thrilled about it! Why is that? Well, it turns out that her new partner is eleven years her senior, as Jesse is 31 years old. While the age gap may not be a big deal to some, others on social media were weirded out by that fact – especially since the pair have known each other since Billie was a teenager. There are even old pictures of them together back then, which you can see HERE. Following the news, many people stormed social media to slam the pairing, saying:

“jesse rutherford has known billie since she was 15 and he was 26. since she was a kid and now he’s dating her? there literally can be nothing good going on there. absolutely nothing.” “this is actually insane I’ve been following Billie since ocean eyes and I remember being so excited when she met jesse when she was FIFTEEN. this is actually disgusting” “jesse rutherford’s 31 years old but he’s dating billie eilish, who’s 20 ??? this has happened so many times too; grown men in the industry have been praying on billie, thru so-called romantic relationships. also, he’s known her since she was 15 n he was 26 at the time.” “no way are jesse and billie dating .. if it’s true that’s disgusting like did they not meet when he was an adult and she was literally 15 years old?” “i’m actually losing my mind over this billie eilish and jesse rutherford news” “jesse rutherford knowing billie eilish since she was 15 and then going and dating her is fucking weird!”

Neither have addressed the relationship rumors at this time — so we’ll have to see what happens next. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

