Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Responds To Criticism Of Her Much Older Boyfriend!

How does Finneas O’Connell feel about his baby sister hooking up with a guy much older than even he is? He’s still fine! No matter how hard fans go at him!

Billie Eilish’s brother, who also serves as her musical producer and collaborator, is getting candid about his thoughts on the Happier Than Ever artist’s relationship with Jesse Rutherford, who is 10 whole years her elder.

In a Monday TikTok stitch over an earlier video of Finneas’, a fan sternly expressed:

“Your sister’s dating a 31-year-old man and your music is s**tty, so”

Dang… Harsh words for the eight-time Grammy winning artist! Obvi someone just making the blanket statement that his music sucks is not a fan in good faith that one even needs to respond to.

However, he took it as an opportunity to address the controversial relationship, explaining in the comments:

“I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21-year-old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions.”

See the full thing (below):

It’s no secret that Billie has drawn a lot of criticism over the months she’s been with Jesse, but her 25-year-old brother maintains his support. Last month, he told E! News:

“Listen, as long as she’s happy. I’m happy.”

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Is he not being protective enough, or is his support exactly what Billie needs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

