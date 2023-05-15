Travis Scott Has THOUGHTS On Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Dating!

Kylie Jenner is slipping through Travis Scott’s fingers — and he’s “not thrilled.”

Last month, we reported that the Kylie Cosmetics founder had found an unexpected romantic spark in none other than Timothée Chalamet, and ever since, the two have been having “a lot of fun”. However, when it comes down to it, Travis definitely is NOT feeling the Love Galore.

An insider spoke with Entertainment Tonight Monday, and shared on behalf of the Sicko Mode rapper:

“Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on, but they are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be.”

Related: Kylie Shows Off Natural Hair In Rare Makeup-Free TikTok!

Ooh, looks like Travy isn’t a fan of Kylothée! He and the makeup mogul, of course, split back in January after dating on-and-off for five years and welcoming two children together. At the time, a source told Us Weekly:

“Kylie and Travis live different lifestyles and that’s been a big issue. With two kids, Kylie doesn’t go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends. The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”

Well, if one thing seems to be remaining consistent, it’s that they’re putting Stormi and Aire first — as they should! How does that affect Timothée? According to the source, Timothée seems to have it under control:

“Timothée loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom and a boss. He appreciates her confidence and thinks she’s incredibly beautiful.”

He’s not wrong there! We reported last month that the two “text, FaceTime or communicate in some way almost every day,” and that Kylie “appreciates that he doesn’t feel the need to go super over the top with grand gestures just to impress her.” She’s just a normal girl, y’all… Who also happens to be a billionaire!

Related: Kendall Jenner Sees ‘Long-Term Potential’ With Bad Bunny!

Last month an insider told ET that Kylie and Timmy were “not serious” — but in the Monday report, a little bit more tea was spilled on where their budding relationship may be headed — and how quickly:

“Kylie and Timothée are casually seeing each other, but are trying to keep it low-key. They are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes. Her family thinks it’s great that Kylie is doing her thing and they are supportive.”

Seems like they really are just taking things slow, which is probably good for the multifaceted momma right now! Especially if it’s making Travis a touch uncomfortable?

What do YOU think of the latest Kylothée update, Perezcious readers? Do you feel for Travis? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & Avalon/MEGA/WENN]