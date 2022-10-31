Billie Eilish & Her Older Boyfriend Made Fun Of Age Gap With 'Old Man & Baby Girl' Halloween Costumes

Well, this is a couples costume, alright! Billie Eilish and her boyfriend are matching trolls!

No, the You Should See Me In A Crown singer didn’t dress as Shrek, we’re referring to what she’s doing to all the naysaying fans out there! The 20-year-old pop sensation has gotten a lot of flack for her relationship with Jesse Rutherford. See, the frontman for The Neighbourhood is 31 years old — far from the biggest celeb age gap we’ve seen in recent years, but sizable nonetheless. That’s been especially worrying for fans who feel protective of Billie, who hasn’t had the best luck with guys thus far.

How do the singers feel about the criticism? They let that be known with their cheeky Halloween costumes over the weekend. In separate social media pics, they can be seen in their individual costumes — but once you put them together, you get the message. He’s dressed in makeup as an elderly man… and she’s wearing a diaper and bonnet as a wee baby. Yeah… See them (below):

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford dressed up together as a baby and an old man for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/6zLT9Z48Ho — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022

Clearly this is a sarcastic reaction to what they’ve been seeing people say online, which… fair enough, we guess?! But also… ew??

What do YOU think of their spooky season statement?? Are they the right amount of sass? Or double ick??

