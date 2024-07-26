Billy Ray Cyrus 'Dead To' Daughter Miley After That Shocking Tape Dropped: REPORT

Any hope Billy Ray Cyrus had of repairing his relationship with Miley Cyrus went out the window! It sounds like she’s done with her father for good if this report is to be believed!

The 31-year-old singer has been on bad terms with Billy Ray since his divorce from her momma, Tish Cyrus, two years ago. Their breakup reportedly “put a strain on her relationship with her dad,” and she’s found it “hard to connect with him.” It didn’t help he immediately shacked up with — and then married — a woman closer to her own age. (One he met while she was an extra on Hannah Montana! Ick!)

Only proving their estrangement more? Miley didn’t thank the country music artist during her acceptance speech for Record of the Year at the Grammys this year, but she did shout out to her momma and sister Brandi.

Billy Ray appeared to extend an olive branch to the Malibu artist earlier this year. However, he completely ruined any chance of them reconciling right now, all because he called her a “skank” in a shocking audio rant that leaked this week! In the same audio in which Billy Ray verbally abused his now-estranged wife Firerose, he blasted his other kids and Tish, eventually saying “devil’s a skank” — which has been widely interpreted to mean Miley due to the context of her being the daughter who had yet to be mentioned.

A source told Dailymail.com on Friday that the actor is now “dead to” his daughter after that came out:

“There is no excuse, ever, for a father to call his daughter a skank. Any inkling of respect that Miley had for her father is gone. He is dead to her. Honestly, Miley is not surprised that these words came out of his mouth.”

“Not surprised”?! Is this the way Billy Ray has spoken to his kids before? We certainly hope not. No father should ever speak so cruelly to his daughter like that.

Another insider agreed Miley is angry at the Achy Breaky Heart crooner, but at the same time she’s over caring about what he has to say:

“Miley is mad, sad and also not giving a s**t, all the emotions are there. Miley is over caring about what Billy Ray has to say about her, her mom or her siblings. Miley is as independent of a woman as possible, and she refuses to let her dad, or any man, break her heart.”

Billy Ray confirmed the audio leak in a statement on Instagram Stories. While the Hannah Montana alum tried to justify his cruel treatment toward Firerose, he didn’t really address what he said about Miley — or Tish! Remember, he didn’t just target Miley and the 35-year-old singer. He also called his ex-wife “a liar,” “a whore,” “a cheat,” a “fraud,” and more in a leaked text message. So he had a lot of explaining to do to his family, which he tried to do in private! Billy Ray apparently attempted to excuse his tirade to Miley, saying his words were “taken out of context.” However, his daughter doesn’t buy it. The first source explained:

“He is trying to say that what he said about Miley, calling her a skank, was taken out of context. But Miley is not even entertaining any of this. She won’t be accepting any apologies.”

That same insider noted Miley is more hurt by the comments Billy Ray made about Tish than anything else. Makes sense. That’s her momma! Oof. He really screwed up, huh?!

