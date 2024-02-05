Miley Cyrus Very Obviously Snubs Dad Billy Ray In Grammys Acceptance Speech -- Still Feuding?!

It sounds like Miley Cyrus is still at odds with her dad Billy Ray.

If you tuned into the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, you’ll know the 31-year-old won big. She took home her first Grammys of her career for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for Flowers, her famous Liam Hemsworth breakup track. But during her acceptance speech for the latter, she noticeably snubbed her dad while giving thanks.

The Adore You singer started out by talking about how the award is not important, while at the same time “very important”:

“This award is amazing, but I really hope it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular, so please don’t think this is important, even though it’s very important. We’re very excited to put this on the piano.”

She thanked her team, who accompanied her to the stage, before giving shoutouts to her mom Tish, her sister Brandi, and her BF Maxx Morando, who were all in the audience — but not the Achy Breaky Heart singer.

Yikes!

As we’ve been following, Tish and Billy Ray filed for divorce in 2022, which led to a big blowout between him and the Wrecking Ball singer. At the time, a source shared with The Sun that father and daughter were “not on good terms”:

“There were words exchanged over what ­happened towards the end of Billy and Tish’s marriage, and since then, but they clearly see things very differently. Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology.”

Billy Ray later went on to marry Firerose, who he met on the set of Hannah Montana and is 27 years his junior… And now, well, bridges still appear burned. But at least Tish seems happy!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments!

