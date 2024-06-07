Billy Ray Cyrus Extends Olive Branch To Miley Amid Family Feud -- Read The Message!

Billy Ray Cyrus is walking down memory lane… while perhaps trying to extend a major olive branch to his estranged daughter Miley?

The country star took to his Instagram on Friday to send his daughter a rare message. Alongside a photo of the duo when the Wrecking Ball singer was just a baby girl and an accompanying poem about a princess and warrior, he wrote:

“One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair. That’s @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds. The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus.”

A sweet memory. But that’s not all…

He also went on to gush about Miley’s recent successes, adding:

“I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible. We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you! Hope you all have a great Friday! Now rock the country!!!”

Miley’s song Flowers played with the post (seen HERE) — which is a REALLY interesting choice considering when the actress won her first Grammy for that very tune earlier this year, she made a point to snub her dad! During her acceptance speech, the vocalist thanked her mother Tish, sister Brandi, and boyfriend Maxx Morando before concluding:

“Thank you all so much. I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might’ve forgotten underwear. Bye!”

Her undies got a call out and not her pops! Ouch!

As Perezcious readers know, Billy’s divorce from Tish kinda tore apart the family. An insider told E! News back in 2022 that the Disney Channel alum’s relationship with her father has never been the same, sharing:

“The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it’s been hard to connect with him in the last year.”

The insider also noted that Miley “doesn’t have a relationship” with her new stepmother Firerose, who he controversially met on the set of Hannah Montana. Since the divorce, the Achy Breaky Heart crooner’s youngest daughter Noah has seemingly taken his side in the family war — largely because her momma stole her boyfriend Dominic Purcell. The Cyrus family drama really has been crazy for a while now!

While we’d love to see them patch things up, it’s not looking likely. So far, it doesn’t appear as though Miley has reacted to the sweet post. Plus, comments on it have been limited. Reactions? Why do you think Billy Ray is suddenly posting about Miley? Sound OFF (below)!

