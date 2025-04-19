Megan Fox Spotted Out With MGK For First Time Since Birth Of Their Daughter

Megan Fox may not have taken back MGK after the birth of their child… But she’s willing to be taken out by him.

The former (??) couple were spotted out together in Calabasas on Friday for the first time since welcoming their daughter. It wasn’t anything remotely approaching a date. Megan waited in the car — a nice-looking Rolls-Royce btw — as MGK went into the Erewhon to pick up groceries and coffee. He looked extremely casual, rolling up in a t-shirt and flannel with cargo pants. Inneresting.

Related: Olivia Munn Says ‘Brutal’ Postpartum Depression Was ‘More Difficult Than Going Through Cancer’

We’ve heard the two had reunited strictly as coparents for their child. But they really took it to the extreme, like the rest of their “twin flame” relationship. Despite being broken up, they full-on moved back in together after the birth. Again, supposedly it’s just for the baby, and they aren’t a couple again… But we just can’t buy that story. We’ll rent it for now, but we ain’t buyin’.

Even if Megan is scared Colson will turn into that other guy again, these two have that toxic on-again, off-again thing on lock. Put them in a house together? They’re going to be f**king or fighting within weeks. Probably both tbh. Are we being cynical? Sure. Y’all wanna put money on it though? Just sayin.

You can check out the pics for yourself HERE.

[Image via Megan Fox/Instagram/MEGA/WENN.]