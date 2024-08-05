Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose FINALLY Settle Heated Divorce! And She's Getting NOTHING!!!

Billy Ray Cyrus is legally a single man!

The Achy Breaky Heart singer and Firerose have officially settled their contentious divorce three months after filing. That’s pretty darn fast considering how messy this one has been!

As you may recall, Billy Ray filed back in May citing “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct.” Since then, it’s pretty much been a s**t storm of jabs being hurled back and forth at one another. Billy Ray claimed Firerose pretty much just married him for financial reasons, while the Australian singer accused him of domestic abuse. The Hannah Montana alum denied the accusations, but then some pretty shocking audio files got leaked in which he did verbally abuse her — as well as trashing his family. Yikes! There were a whole lot of other allegations between the two as well, with one being that Firerose racked up nearly $100k in credit card bills after Billy Ray filed for divorce. She responded by claiming she was just maintaining the lifestyle she’d become accustomed to!

Well, bad news for her… She’s not getting a red cent in the breakup!

On Monday, DailyMail.com was the first to report the divorce finalization. And they revealed Firerose got a humbling $0 in the divorce — but apparently, she’s okay with it. A source explained:

“She settled for nothing just to be done with him and get away from the situation.”

Yeesh.

Apparently, the two are said to be walking away with pretty much what they entered into the marriage with last year. But one thing the 37-year-old DID score was all the royalties to the songs the former couple wrote together! According to the outlet, Billy Ray has to sign over any claims to credit!

Well, that’s gotta be worth something, right? Someone’s gotta be streaming their music! Ha!

As we’ve been following, Billy Ray initially filed for divorce RIGHT before Firerose claimed to be going in for a double mastectomy. And according to an insider, if things had gone to trial, she thinks she’d have been able to prove her ex-husband was the real bad guy:

“If this went to trial, Firerose and her team would have provided a significant amount of evidence to prove he fabricated a narrative that would benefit his public image. There is no doubt she would have been awarded the divorce, but it was much more important to her that this continuous smear campaign end, and the emotional turmoil stop so she can close the door on this chapter and recover from her surgery peacefully.”

Inneresting.

In a statement to the outlet, Billy Ray expressed relief over things FINALLY being settled:

“I’m just very relieved. This has been absolutely the most crazy insane scam I have ever heard of. Let alone the fact I’m right in the center and basically the target of the scheme. It’s unfortunate it played out this way. Not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger, it was a matter of the heart.”

He concluded:

“Love is blind — that’s for sure.”

We’re happy to see both of these two finally able to move on from this clusterf**k! Thoughts??

[Images via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube & Firerose/Instagram]