Billy Ray Cyrus Ready To Call BS On Firerose's Mastectomy Claims -- He's Demanding Her Medical Records!

Billy Ray Cyrus is digging into Firerose’s medical history amid their bitter divorce.

When news broke that the Achy Breaky Heart singer filed to divorce his much younger wife, there were several shocks — cheating rumors, fraud allegations. But perhaps the most brutal? Firerose, whose birth name is Johanna Rose Hodges, claimed it was ONE DAY before she was scheduled to go in for a double mastectomy.

According to her filing, she was diagnosed as a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation in 2020 and after an MRI in March of this year, docs “highly recommended” she undergo a preventive double mastectomy. But in the weeks before Billy Ray filed to legally separate from her on May 23, things apparently got REALLY bad between the pair. From her filing at the time:

“When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish f**king bitch’ and continually alleged that she was using him. With Wife’s major surgery date looming, she was reasonably afraid to leave or seek any type of help because she feared that Husband would interfere with her surgery or her lengthy recovery at home.”

She claimed she ultimately had to cancel the operation as she was depending on him to pay for it. Horrible, if true. But… is it true??

It sounds like the Hannah Montana star is calling BS — and wants proof she even needed this alleged surgery!

On Thursday, The US Sun obtained legal docs revealing Billy Ray requested Firerose’s “complete file, including, but not limited to any and all medical records for Ms. Hodges that pertain to the BRCA1 gene; appointment notes; and scheduled operations and surgeries.”

Yikes! Is there reason for Billy Ray to ask other than that he just doesn’t believe Firerose’s claims?? Like maybe she never mentioned it until after the divorce filing? Just last week a judge granted his request to cut her off from using his credit cards — without his permission, after the breakup! So it’s not unreasonable for him to suggest she’s ripping him off, right? Maybe he just REALLY wants to make sure his money would be going to what she claims? His daughter Miley Cyrus seems to think she’s a fraud, so…

Thoughts on this latest update? Let us know in the comments down below!

