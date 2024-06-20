Billy Ray Cyrus Feels ‘More Relieved Every Day’ After Leaving Firerose -- Ouch!

After all Billy Ray Cyrus’ revelations about Firerose, he’s a happy single man.

The country star reportedly feels “relieved” after filing for divorce from his estranged wife last month, for which he cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct.” He alleged that she cheated on him, and in court filings he cited nearly $100k in credit card charges she racked up AFTER he filed. He asked for an annulment, claiming their marriage was obtained fraudulently — revealing in an amendment to his filings on Monday that she lied about never having been married before.

Related: J.Lo On Vacay In Italy WITHOUT Ben Affleck! She Looks Happy & Free!

The 36-year-old hit back with filings of her own claiming Billy Ray abused substances and subjected her to “extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse.” He responded to that by dropping an alleged love note she sent him begging to be taken back, which you can read about HERE.

Between all that and the Achy Breaky Heart singer recently discovering his ex BLOCKED “at least one” of his daughters from contacting him, it’s been a rocky road. And he’s thrilled to be off of it!! On Thursday, an insider told People the 62-year-old is “more relieved every day that he’s done with his marriage,” which lasted seven months. That source explained how the refreshing feelings have come about for Billy Ray:

“His instincts have been correct all along. He believes she only married him for financial and other reasons. He’s convinced that she didn’t marry him for love.”

His instincts were right all along?? Didn’t Miley try to warn him about her from the beginning?!

Last week, a source told the same outlet “they’ve had drama and trust issues about money,” and that “he believes she married him so he can take care of her financially.” Of course, it was also revealed that he filed for divorce just one day before Firerose was scheduled to undergo a double mastectomy which he apparently told her he’d cover… but she’s since had to cancel it indefinitely.

The insider added on Thursday:

“[Billy Ray] feels the back-and-forth now, very much also shows [Firerose’s] true colors.”

They added that he “feels beyond deceived and is ready to move on alone.” So, that last part is good, we suppose. But damn. What a wild ride…

What are your thoughts on the latest update in their messy split? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube & Firerose/Instagram]