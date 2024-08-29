Blake Lively’s Brother-In-Law Ominously Claims ‘The Truth Has Not Come Out Yet’ Amid IEWU Drama…

Blake Lively’s brother-in-law is weighing in on all the It Ends with Us drama… And he has a VERY eerie update!

Over the weekend Bart Johnson, who’s married to Blake’s older sister Robyn, took to Instagram to celebrate the Gossip Girl alum’s 37th birthday. The 53-year-old, who played Coach Bolton in High School Musical, talks about how he’s known the Lively family for “30 years” as he and her dad go waaay back! He wrote:

“For 30 years I’ve had the privilege of being fiends with this kind, loving, committed, hard working and inspiring strong women!! Someone that wants to make the world a better place and has been such an exceptional role model in a million kinda ways to care for others, spread kindness and my personal favorite, putting her family first and being an AMAZING wife and mother.”

Cute! But something far more inneresting popped up in the comments…

Taking aim at the way Ryan Reynolds’ wife has handled the It Ends with Us promo, one IG user wrote:

“Shame she’s so set on promoting happiness in a domestic violence setting without any regard for any victims. Disappointing from Blake but also disappointing that daddy Bolton supports it.”

And Bart wasn’t having it! He eerily responded:

“I’m really sorry you feel that way. I’m sure you have a huge heart and want the best. I can promise you the truth has not come out yet.”

Whoa!!

So does this mean that none of the Hollywood insider theories have been correct about what REALLY happened on set?! He passionately continued:

“Blake worked harder on this film than anything I’ve seen her do my entire life. Because it meant so much to her. The message is in the book. And in the movie. Not in short clips / interviews. She is the reason the message / this movie/ is getting out.”

Uhhh, wasn’t this Justin Baldoni’s project that he sought out and directed?? And has been committed to speaking about domestic violence for? Seemingly acknowledging some of Blake’s promo tactics, Bart went on to admit:

“Were mistakes made? Yes. I make mistakes in life. But they aren’t under a microscope. Anyway, I respect your views. I got nothing but love for you.”

Oof!

Well, at least someone in the Lively circle is admitting that some of her promo tactics have been less than ideal. In a subsequent comment, he reiterated that the “truth hasn’t come out yet,” but that “it’s going to.”

What could this mean, Perezcious reader?? We are honestly even MORE interested to see how the whole IEWU drama plays out now! Sound OFF in the comments down below!

