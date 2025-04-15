Blake Lively Can’t Escape The Justin Baldoni Drama! Her New Movie Impacted By It Ends With Us Saga! The ghost of Justin Baldoni is all over this! Related Posts Zac Efron 'Ghosted' Pal Adam Devine After Asking To Crash At His House -- After Not Speaking In YEARS! MORE Blake Lively Drama? Sharon Stone Says She Was Removed From Another Simple Favor Role! Blake Lively Thanks Fans For All 'The Love' At Another Simple Favor Premiere Despite Justin Baldoni & Anna Kendrick Drama! Blake Lively And Her Fake "Fans"! Justin Baldoni's Costar EXPOSED! | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Apr 15, 2025 10:44am PDT Share This Categories Anna Kendrick Blake Lively Film Flickers Justin Baldoni PerezTV YouTube