Blake Lively

Blake Lively is BACK... For Better Or Worse... In Explosive Trailer For Another Simple Favor!

Get ready, y’all… Blake Lively is returning to our screens!

Eight months after the 37-year-old’s life blew up Justin Baldoni drama spiraling out of It Ends with Us, she’s serving up her next flick… Hopefully this one won’t be even a FRACTION as litigious as the last!

Watch Blake come face-to-face with Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, and more while getting married to newcomer Michele Morrone in the explosive trailer for Another Simple Favor (below):

Will YOU be watching when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video next month? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Amazon Prime Video/YouTube]

Apr 15, 2025 14:00pm PDT

