Blake Lively is BACK... For Better Or Worse... In Explosive Trailer For Another Simple Favor!

Get ready, y’all… Blake Lively is returning to our screens!

Eight months after the 37-year-old’s life blew up Justin Baldoni drama spiraling out of It Ends with Us, she’s serving up her next flick… Hopefully this one won’t be even a FRACTION as litigious as the last!

Watch Blake come face-to-face with Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, and more while getting married to newcomer Michele Morrone in the explosive trailer for Another Simple Favor (below):

Will YOU be watching when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video next month? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Amazon Prime Video/YouTube]