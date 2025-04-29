Blake Lively's Another Simple Favor Co-Star Andrew Rannells Expertly Dodges Question About It Ends With Us Drama!

Taking a page out of Anna Kendrick‘s book! Andrew Rannells just expertly avoided talking about Blake Lively‘s lawsuit drama at the NYC premiere of Another Simple Favor!

Andrew was among many cast members — including Blake and Anna — who stepped out in the Big Apple on Sunday for their movie screening. On the red carpet, he stopped to chat with the Associated Press — who REALLY wanted to know whether this It Ends With Us controversy had impacted the cast while promoting the film.

Clearly referencing the scandal, a reporter pointed out there were “some distractions” during the promo tour and wondered if it had impacted Andrew at all, to which the Girls alum laughed and replied:

“No.”

He then hilariously elaborated:

“No. If you’re talking about the distractions of Allison Janney asking me to go shopping with her in the streets of Rome, I enjoyed it. I enjoyed the shopping. I liked watching her shop. I would do it again, in any major city, Allison. Or even a small city.”

When asked again if there were any “other distractions,” the Big Mouth star exclaimed:

“No!”

Watch the expert response:

Fans loved his sassy answer, commenting on the TikTok:

"this man wants to stay employed " "lol he's like 'I did my job & I shopped with my friend. That's all.'" "Well played, sir. Well played."

Hah! The Pitch Perfect star, who has been rumored to be feuding with her co-star amid the IEWU battle, has also been perfectly dodging questions about Blake amid promotion — and throwing a little shade in the process. We bet they’re all glad to be done with these kinds of questions soon considering the film will be out on Thursday! It’s almost over!

Reactions? Tell us in the comments (below)!

