ANOTHER Awkward Blake Lively Interview Resurfaces -- This Time With Seth Meyers! 

Yet another cringe Blake Lively interview has dropped — and this one also involves pregnancy chatter!

Before Blake’s It Ends With Us lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, she was called out for being rude in that interview with Kjersti Flaa, who complimented her on her baby bump and then got bullied for it. Well, it turns out that wasn’t the only time the Gossip Girl star was dealing with that!

As the actress is set to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night, fans noticed an appearance from June 2016 is truly such a hard watch!

In the resurfaced clip, the comedian points out Ryan Reynolds‘ wife is expecting her second child — only she hadn’t announced it yet herself! (Though it was widely reported. People confirmed Blake was expecting in April and she made her baby bump debut the next month at the Cannes Film Festival.) With all this in mind, Seth says:

“You have a baby at home, and you have another baby on the way, congratulations.”

Shocked, Blake claps back:

“What makes you say that?”

She then looks dramatically down at her belly. There was a LOT of awkward laughter as the host went on to share that someone told him the news before Blake reprimanded him, replying:

“You know, you don’t ever say that to a woman.”

The Age of Adaline star then recalls a time her mother accidentally congratulated an old friend on a pregnancy when they weren’t pregnant at all. So uncomfortable! Though that wasn’t the case with Seth, she finally acknowledges:

“Yes, you’re guessing correctly. This is not brownies — I’ll let you off the hook.”

She immediately pivots the conversation off her bump, too! Ch-ch-check it out:

This girl clearly didn’t like talking about her baby bumps ever! Yeesh!

What’s also inneresting is that it’s pretty common for celebs to get prepped on what they might discuss while on a late-night show and have the opportunity to put limitations on any topics. Surely, she must’ve agreed to mention her pregnancy, right? Especially with the way Seth was so confident bringing it up? So why try to make it look like he’s the bad guy?? If it was all supposed to be a bit, it didn’t work so well!

Let’s hope her late-night segment this week is a lot less awkward, but given all the drama that’s been haunting her and the release of her new movie Another Simple Favor, we have a feeling there’s still gonna be something controversial that goes down. She can’t seem to avoid that these days!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via NBC/YouTube]