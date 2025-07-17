Big Blow For Blake Lively! Judge Dismisses Jed Wallace 'Smear Campaign' Lawsuit As Her Deposition Gets Postponed!

Blake Lively just took a major blow to her legal war against Justin Baldoni.

So, you know how the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star has been claiming for months now that Justin enlisted Texas-based social media guru Jed Wallace for the sole purpose of orchestrating an online smear campaign against her? You know, the guy she totally doxxed in an 800-page filing which also revealed sensitive medical information about? Wallace has vehemently denied the claims and requested the suit be dismissed. And Judge Lewis Liman just came through for him!

In a 38-page document filed on Wednesday, Liman ruled Blake did not prove that Wallace should be sued in New York as the state does not have jurisdiction over him:

“The Wallace Defendant’s motion to dismiss must be granted because the Court lacks personal jurisdiction over them. The alleged negative publicity campaign against Lively largely took place outside of New York. The few alleged actions targeting New York were taken by others, and there are no allegations suggesting the Wallace Defendants were aware of them. Therefore, the Wallace Defendants cannot be forced to defend this lawsuit in New York.”

He continued:

“Lively alleges that as part of their efforts to ‘bury’ Lively, [Melissa] Nathan, [Jen] Abel, Wallace, and Street Relations ‘targeted New York by, among other things, communicating with (or causing content to be provided to) journalists, content creators and media entities based in New York, including at least one journalist at the New York Post and another at the New York Times,’ … to shape coverage and contribute to stories that were eventually published in those outlets. These allegations might support personal jurisdiction against Abel and Nathan … even if those two did not engage in their conduct from within New York. … However, Lively has not alleged facts that would show that the Wallace Defendants were aware of those jurisdictional contacts.”

So Liman didn’t exactly say Wallace didn’t have anything to do with an alleged smear campaign, he just said he can’t be sued in New York. Either way, we bet Blake is SEETHING right now!

In a statement to Variety following the ruling, her lawyer dished:

“Ms. Lively respects the Court’s decision, which has nothing to do with the merits of her allegations about Mr. Wallace’s role in the smear campaign and relates solely to the procedural question of whether he is subject to jurisdiction in New York or elsewhere. We currently are evaluating our numerous options for holding Mr. Wallace accountable for the pivotal role he served in the retaliatory effort that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties paid him at least tens of thousands of dollars a month to perform.”

Blake has until July 30 to file an amended suit.

Wednesday proved to be an eventful day for the Green Lantern star as not only was this case dismissed, but her upcoming deposition was also postponed because of the ruling! According to Us Weekly, the deposition, which was supposed to take place today, has now been rescheduled to the 31.

Inneresting!

Do you see Blake filing an amended suit against Wallace? Let us know in the comments down below!

