Blake Lively Felt Justin Baldoni Fat-Shamed Her -- And Went Too Far In Kissing Scene: REPORT

New details are still coming out about the beef between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni! And these make him look TERRIBLE!

As you most likely know, rumors of a feud between the It Ends With Us co-stars have been circulating lately. And Blake is not the only one quarreling with Justin. The rest of the cast and author, Colleen Hoover, are NOT on good terms with him, either! Speculation started when everyone unfollowed the 40-year-old director on Instagram AND completely ignored him at the premiere in New York earlier this month. They didn’t even stop to take a single picture with Justin on the carpet! Yikes! So, naturally, all of this raised quite a few eyebrows online and got people questioning what happened!

There have been a lot of headlines about the situation over the last week. Some sources say Blake and Justin just had “creative differences” while working on the project — which is no secret based on their very different promo approaches! The main source of their issues reportedly stemmed from the final edit of the movie, though! Despite his production company Wayfarer Studios producing the film, the Gossip Girl alum took over and hired an editor, Deadpool & Wolverine’s Shane Reid, to make her own cut. Yeah… We can see why this potentially caused a rift between Justin and Blake. Even though she is a co-producer, he could have been offended by her stepping on his toes here.

However, other insiders claim there was a lot more to their feud than just conflicting visions for this project! Justin allegedly was “borderline abusive” toward the mom and created an “extremely difficult” on-set environment for the cast. What’s more, it was said he made Blake feel “uncomfortable” about her postpartum body. WTF?! These reports shocked fans as Justin seemed like such a decent guy! The kind of co-star you would always want to work with! But were we all fooled? Now, new information about the feud dropped on Wednesday backing the claims the actor made the A Simple Favor star uncomfortable on set — not just about her body but in other ways too.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Blake told people there were several reasons why Justin made her feel uneasy while working on IEWU. For starters, sources with direct knowledge told the outlet Justin struggles with back problems, and there is a scene in the film where he lifts her in the air. Before filming the moment, the insiders explained he went to see the on-set trainer to ask how to train to protect his back — and also asked them about how much Blake weighed!

OK, obviously that’s a violation! If we’re talking health and safety, he had to know — he wouldn’t want to hurt himself just to be polite… but what a s**tty way to go about it. He could have spoken to her about it. And if he didn’t think he could lift her because of his back, he should have said so! There should never have been a discussion about her body behind her back. And it came back to bite him…

The sources said Blake found out about Justin’s comment, and she felt he’d fat-shamed her. It especially bothered her as she just gave birth to her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child earlier this year. Considering Blake also faced a lot of online hate for her looks during filming, it’s understandable she was super hurt by Justin’s alleged remark!

But that’s not all…

TMZ sources then claimed Blake became uncomfortable on set when the pair were in the middle of a kissing scene. She allegedly felt Justin lingered too long with the kiss! WHOA! If these claims are true, it’s no wonder why Blake — and even the cast — wants nothing to do with him now! His new crisis PR manager certainly has her work cut out for her right now.

