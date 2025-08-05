Blake Lively's Lawyers Accuse Justin Baldoni Of Leaking Deposition Details To 'Create A Media Circus' -- What REALLY Happened In The Room?!

Blake Lively is coming hard for Justin Baldoni after her deposition.

Last week, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star FINALLY sat down for a deposition in her and Justin’s ongoing It Ends with Us legal feud. As we previously reported, Justin was in the room for the legal event, which had to make for a tense encounter between the co-stars-turned-enemies.

But now that they’re on the other end of it, Blake’s team is pointing fingers at the Jane the Virgin alum for allegedly leaking deposition details to attract media attention! In legal docs seen by Page Six, the Another Simple Favor star’s lawyers claimed Justin “immediately leaked details from the deposition to the tabloid media.” Why would he do such a thing? Well, in their opinion, to “advance a storyline that the deposition was a face-to-face showdown between Mr. Baldoni and Ms. Lively.”

Related: Denise Richards’ Ex Aaron Phypers Calls Cops On Her For Barging In

We mean, in some sense it was. But Blake’s team claims Justin’s intention was to “create a media circus” surrounding the deposition. As we previously reported, the Betty Booze founder’s legal crew accused Justin’s team of trying to make a “public spectacle” out of the situation after lawyer Bryan Freedman proposed the idea of making the deposition a live event they could stream and/or sell tickets for. He told People:

“Since Ms. Lively is open to testifying, let’s make it count. Hold the deposition at MSG, sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse.”

But that’s obviously not what happened. The deposition was held on Blake’s turf and was not available to the public… So what really DID happen during it?

According to multiple outlets, Blake showed up with husband Ryan Reynolds and sister Robyn Lively and a team of eight lawyers. Any reports claiming that for Justin, only he and Freedman showed up are false. Blake’s lawyers have since revealed she “testified across the table from Mr. Baldoni, Jamey Heath, Steve Sarowitz, Melissa Nathan, and Jennifer Abel, all of whom attended this deposition in person, as well as eight attorneys representing the Wayfarer and Wallace Parties, two of whom questioned her.”

So it sounds like it was actually Justin who showed up with a bigger crowd! However it went down, we’re glad we’re one step closer to this situation being over!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Images via NBC & Soul Boom w/ Rainn Wilson/YouTube]