Who Is Father Figure About? Fans Think Taylor Swift's Scathing New Track Calls Out THESE Big Names...

Taylor Swift hasn’t been shy about throwing some shade in her new album The Life of a Showgirl!

We’ve been reporting about all the possible muses Tay took shots at on this new record, with fan theories going absolutely wild. From Charli XCX to her fiancé Travis Kelce‘s ex… According to Swifties, no one was safe from criticism here! But who exactly was the angriest track about?

We’ve already talked about Actually Romantic, Opalite, and even CANCELLED! — but what about Father Figure? It may be inspired by the George Michael classic of the same name, but it’s a totally different beast. And it has some searing lyrics in it:

“You remind me of a younger me / I saw potential / I’ll be your father figure / I drink that brown liquor / I can make deals with the devil because my d**k’s bigger / This love is pure profit”

Damn!!

She continued in the song:

“I showed you all the tricks of the trade / All I asked for is your loyalty, my dear protégé … I saw a change in you / My dear boy / They don’t make loyalty like they used to”

Near the end of the song, she sings:

“You want a fight, you found it / I got the place surrounded / You’ll be sleeping with the fishes before you know you’re drownin’ / Whose portrait’s on the mantel? / Who covered up your scandals? / Mistake my kindness for weakness and find your card cancelled / I was your father figure / You pulled the wrong trigger / This empire belongs to me”

Whoa… Total Vigilante S**t vibes, right? Tay Tay came for blood! Listen (below):

But who is this about? Well we’ve gathered up some interesting fan theories for you! First off, the most popular one we’ve seen so far, is that this song is about T-Swizzle’s former pal Olivia Rodrigo. Remember back when Olivia and her bestie Conan Gray were all about being Tay’s adopted children? Then after the Deja Vu lawsuit drama, that all seemed to fade away pretty quick. One fan on X (Twitter) said:

“Taylor Swift’s song father figure is 100% about her meeting Olivia Rodrigo, being her mentor and their eventual fallout. The lyrics make it so obvious.”

But the more popular theory is that the song isn’t being sung to the muse at all! It’s in voice, and the character singing most of it is inspired by a man in a position of power. Some fans think that muse is… Scooter Braun:

“Father figure was not my favorite at first but I was feeling it by the end … idk I felt like it was just supposed to be from the perspective of scooter braun.”

We all know what happened with Tay and Justin Bieber‘s former manager during her masters controversy… It wouldn’t surprise us if she was evoking Scooter.

But maybe the most popular theory among the Swifties with the deepest lore? Father Figure is about Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta — the one who sold her masters to Scooter in the first place. The one who signed her on at just 15 years old…

A fan said:

“Father Figure is such a F**K YOU to Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, I LOVE IT”

Someone she trusted with her career when she was just a teen? Telling her she was safe, part of the family… But then turning their back on her so terribly? We can definitely see this theory making sense.

